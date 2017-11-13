EU Pledges Over $2 Bln to ASEAN Nations as part of Bilateral Cooperation

European Council President Donald Tusk, speaking at the 31st ASEAN summit, said that the EU is the second largest trading partner for ASEAN and the largest foreign investor.

MANILA (Sputnik) – European Council President Donald Tusk on Monday promised to double funds to support the Association of Southeast Asian Nations integration and "also devotes over 2 billion euros in bilateral cooperation with all ASEAN countries."

The EU is the second largest trading partner for ASEAN and the largest foreign investor, Tusk recalled.

"Europeans want to do everything possible to achieve impressive success in the future and help as many people as possible," Tusk said in a statement.

The European Council president arrived in Manila on Sunday for the ASEAN-EU and East Asia summits.

The 31st ASEAN summit opened on November 10 in Manila, and is hosting the leaders of the member states of the association and partners. ASEAN includes 10 countries — Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar — with a total population of more than 600 million people.