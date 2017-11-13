Register
    (L-R) ASEAN delegates, Timor designated Representative Aurelio Gutteres, South Korea's President Moon Jae-In, Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Myanmar's State Councellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, US President Donald Trump, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, during the Opening ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) in Manila on November 13, 2017

    EU Pledges Over $2 Bln to ASEAN Nations as part of Bilateral Cooperation

    © REUTERS/ Noel Celis/Pool
    European Council President Donald Tusk, speaking at the 31st ASEAN summit, said that the EU is the second largest trading partner for ASEAN and the largest foreign investor.

    MANILA (Sputnik) European Council President Donald Tusk on Monday promised to double funds to support the Association of Southeast Asian Nations integration and "also devotes over 2 billion euros in bilateral cooperation with all ASEAN countries."

    The EU is the second largest trading partner for ASEAN and the largest foreign investor, Tusk recalled.

    "Europeans want to do everything possible to achieve impressive success in the future and help as many people as possible," Tusk said in a statement.

    READ MORE: Germany Likely to Pay Much More to EU Budget After Brexit — Reports

    The European Council president arrived in Manila on Sunday for the ASEAN-EU and East Asia summits.

    The 31st ASEAN summit opened on November 10 in Manila, and is hosting the leaders of the member states of the association and partners. ASEAN includes 10 countries — Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar — with a total population of more than 600 million people.

    Tags:
    cooperation, 2017 ASEAN summit in Manila, European Union, Donald Tusk
