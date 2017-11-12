Big Men Need a Few Words: Trump-Putin 'Talks' Captured on VIDEO in Vietnam

Despite plans to hold full-fledged parleys during an APEC summit in Vietnam, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump only managed to meet for "on-the-fly" talks there. Regardless, the two made rather promising statements.

A Sputnik video shows the Russian and US Presidents quickly walking and simultaneously having a conversation during the second day of an APEC summit in the Vietnamese city of Da Nang.

While briefly meeting with Trump on November 11, Putin admitted the absence of their separate meeting at the APEC, which "showed that relations between Russia and the United States had not yet overcome their state of crisis."

But he pointed out that Moscow is ready to "turn this page" and engage in bilateral ties to bolster cooperation on issues that are of interest to both the people of Russia and the US.

Trump, for his part, said that Putin once again denied reports of Russia interfering in the 2016 US presidential elections, saying that "I really believe, that when he tells me that, he means it."

The US President signaled his readiness to cooperate with Putin on a spate of sensitive issues related to Ukraine, Syria and North Korea.

Speculating on the prospects of the Putin-Trump talks ahead of the APEC summit in an interview with Sputnik, Dr. Ann Lee, author of the new book "Will China's Economy Collapse?" and CEO of Coterie, a new technology investment consortium, claimed, foe her part, that "the political establishment in Washington is incredibly anti-Russian."

Even so, she suggested that Trump is willing to normalize ties with Russia and resolve a spate of sensitive issues pertaining to North Korea and Syria.

"I certainly don't think that there will be any breakthroughs, but I'm sure that President Trump would like to engage Russia's help on the North Korean problem," she said.

Dwelling on the possibility of clinching an agreement to scrap Washington's anti-Russian sanctions, Lee underscored the importance of bilateral dialogue, saying that "differences will take a while to resolve."