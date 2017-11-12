Philippines Enthusiastic About Working With Russia on Development Projects

Moscow and Manila seek to strengthen bilateral cooperation and are expected to sign a number of agreements on projects in the fields of energy, transport and military industry during the 31st ASEAN Summit.

MANILA (Sputnik) – Harry Roque, the spokesman of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, said Russia and Philippines may sign a deal to cooperate on electric power generation, adding there is a company that is promoting nuclear energy which likes to have business dealings with the Philippines.

The president's spokesman also said that Moscow expressed an interest in investments in various transport projects in the country in the wake of the meeting between Duterte and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Vietnam.

"There are Russian companies wanting to invest in transportation [projects], including a subway, and he [Putin] even made particular mention of the interest in building a light metro rail for Baguio and La Trinidad," Roque said.

Roque also said Manila look forward to signing military and technical agreements with Russia, adding that Moscow was interested in selling aircraft, and helicopters, high-speed boats and other types of boats.

The 31st ASEAN Summit kicked off on Friday and will finish on November 14. Russian Prime minister Medvedev will arrive in Manila on Sunday is expected to take part in a forum focused on infrastructure development at ASEAN Business & Investment Summit 2017 on Monday morning. Ht will also meet with Duterte, after which the bilateral deals will be signed.