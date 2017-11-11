Register
    Wooden crosses adorned with poppies are laid out in the Field of Remembrance in London, Britain November 11, 2017

    WATCH: Millions of People Stop to Remember Fallen Heroes on Armistice Day

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Remembrance ceremonies were held in the UK, Canada and elsewhere in Saturday to mark Armistice Day, the end of the First World War.

    On Saturday, cities across the world held commemorations to mark Armistice Day, an occasion when people stop to remember the veterans of armed conflict.

    ​The commemoration is held each year on November 11, to mark the day in 1918 when the Allies of World War One and Germany signed an armistice at Compiegne, France.  

    The armistice took effect at 11am that day, and traditionally Armistice Day includes a two-minute silence at 11am to reflect on the sacrifices made by those who fought in wars. 

    ​​​Events to mark the occasion were held in the UK, Canada, France and other countries which were members of the Allied forces at the end of World War One. 



    On Saturday in London, Big Ben chimed for the first time in months to commemorate the 99th anniversary of the war's end. 

     

    • Members of the Western Front Association wearing historical military uniform, march away from the Cenotaph following a service to remember servicemen and women killed conflict, in London, Britain November 11, 2017
      © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    • Members of the Western Front Association stand at the Cenotaph in a service to remember servicemen and women killed conflict, in London, Britain November 11, 2017
      © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    • People take part in the Western Front Association's annual service of remembrance at the Cenotaph, in London, Saturday Saturday Nov. 11, 2017
      © AP Photo/ Rick Findler/PA
    • A member of the RAF Regiment guards the cenotaph as wreaths are laid at service to remember servicemen and women killed conflict, in London, Britain November 11, 2017
      © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    • Members of the Western Front Association stand at the Cenotaph in a service to remember servicemen and women killed conflict, in London, Britain November 11, 2017
      © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    • Attendees and members of the Western Front Association observe two minutes silence at the Cenotaph during a service to remember servicemen and women killed conflict, in London, Britain November 11, 2017
      © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Remembrance Sunday is also held in the UK and Commonwealth countries. During a ceremony at the cenotaph in London, Prince Charles will lay a wreath to pay respects to the country's war dead.

    Remembrance Day, World War I, veterans, war, military veterans, Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, France
