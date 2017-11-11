WATCH: Millions of People Stop to Remember Fallen Heroes on Armistice Day

Remembrance ceremonies were held in the UK, Canada and elsewhere in Saturday to mark Armistice Day, the end of the First World War.

On Saturday, cities across the world held commemorations to mark Armistice Day, an occasion when people stop to remember the veterans of armed conflict.

Huge crowds all around the Cenotaph this year, on the centenary of the battles that helped forge #Canada as a nation. #LestWeForget #RememberanceDay2017 pic.twitter.com/NAZQktNrY8 — Yaroslav Baran (@YaroslavB) 11 ноября 2017 г.

​The commemoration is held each year on November 11, to mark the day in 1918 when the Allies of World War One and Germany signed an armistice at Compiegne, France.

The armistice took effect at 11am that day, and traditionally Armistice Day includes a two-minute silence at 11am to reflect on the sacrifices made by those who fought in wars.

The Ottawa Children’s Choir sings as wreaths from various groups including indigenous veterans, girl guides, are set all along the cenotaph. The Choir has participated in the national ceremony since 1972. pic.twitter.com/cgTXd3bsih — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) 11 ноября 2017 г.

​​​Events to mark the occasion were held in the UK, Canada, France and other countries which were members of the Allied forces at the end of World War One.

North Sydney Remembrance Day services pic.twitter.com/2z1Q4Xrful — Gary Mansfield (@GMansfieldCBC) 11 ноября 2017 г.





On Saturday in London, Big Ben chimed for the first time in months to commemorate the 99th anniversary of the war's end.

Members of the Western Front Association wearing historical military uniform, march away from the Cenotaph following a service to remember servicemen and women killed conflict, in London, Britain November 11, 2017 © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls

Attendees and members of the Western Front Association observe two minutes silence at the Cenotaph during a service to remember servicemen and women killed conflict, in London, Britain November 11, 2017

Remembrance Sunday is also held in the UK and Commonwealth countries. During a ceremony at the cenotaph in London, Prince Charles will lay a wreath to pay respects to the country's war dead.