Register
22:20 GMT +311 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, right, are seen here ahead of the first working meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders

    Trump: 'Having a Good Relationship With Russia is a Great, Great Thing'

    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    World
    Get short URL
    82052136

    The US president has commented on the relationship between Moscow and Washington during the APEC summit in Da Nang.

    US President Donald Trump said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin once again denied reports of possible interference by the Russia in the US president elections.

    Trump noted that the investigation of "Russian interference," which is now being conducted by the US Special Prosecutor and in Congress, is an obstacle to the establishment of relations between Moscow and Washington and "the whole thing was set up by the Democrats". He called for "looking at [Tony] Podesta."

    "He [Putin] said he didn't meddle. He said he didn't meddle. I asked him again," Trump said, "You can only ask so many times… He said he absolutely did not meddle in our election."

    The US leader added that Putin is offended by such accusations against Moscow.

    "And I believe, I really believe, that when he tells me that, he means it. He says, 'I didn't do that.' I think he is very insulted by it," Trump said.

    Russia has repeatedly refuted accusations of interference in US elections; Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov called them "absolutely unsubstantiated."

    The US president expressed his readiness to cooperate with his Russian counterpart:

    "I can't stand there and argue with him…. I'd rather have him, you know, work with him on the Ukraine than standing and arguing."

    Donald Trump said that the agreements on Syria that were announced in a joint statement with Russian President Vladimir Putin would save "thousands of lives."

    Earlier, during their brief meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Putin and Trump approved a joint statement on Syria.

    READ MORE: Putin and Trump Confirm Commitment to Syria's Integrity, Defeating Daesh

    Also, Trump said that Vladimir Putin "could really help" the US in resolving the North Korea crisis.

    "We could really be helped a lot with Russia having to do with North Korea. You know you are talking about millions and millions of lives. This isn’t baby stuff, this is the real deal. And if Russia helped us in addition to China, that problem would go away a lot faster," Trump said on board of a presidential jet on the trip from Da Nang to Hanoi, as quoted by the presidential press pool.

    According to Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, Trump noted that a possible conversation between the presidents about the DPRK crisis would be in the interests of all parties.

    Related:

    Tit for Tat: Putin Promises Reciprocal Action if US Targets Russian Media
    US to Discuss With Russia Sending Peacekeepers to East Ukraine – Reports
    Tags:
    2017 APEC summit, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty Queen 2017 Chosen in Venezuela
    Poland's Submarines
    Poland's Mighty Submarines
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok