20:40 GMT +312 November 2017
    Nuclear explosion

    Nuclear Weapons Become 'Global Problem' Again, Threaten World Peace - Vatican

    A Vatican senior official has delivered a speech at a conference dedicated to the nuclear weapons issue, saying that peace is one of "the deepest longings of the human heart."

    ROME (Sputnik) — Nuclear weapons have once again become a "global problem," affecting future generations and peace and security of the world, according to Cardinal Peter Turkson, the prefect of Vatican's Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

    "We live in a moment of human history when fear of potential global catastrophe has intensified to a point rarely experienced, since the days of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Nuclear weapons have become again a global problem, affecting nations and impacting our future and future generations," Turkson said at the opening of an international conference "Perspectives for a world free from nuclear weapons and for integral disarmament" as quoted in a statement by the Holy See press office.

    A general view shows the reactor building at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran, 1200 kms south of Tehran, on August 20, 2010
    © AFP 2017/ ATTA KENARE
    Iran Getting Nuclear Weapons Greatest Danger to World Peace – Israeli PM
    Turkson stressed that the event was aimed at sharing good news and encouraging states with nuclear weapons to "persevere in, if not hasten, their ongoing strategic reduction of nuclear arms."

    According to Turkson, the desire for security, stability, and peace is one of "the deepest longings of the human heart," and it was understandable that, driven by fear, people demand more security and safety. The proliferation of arms of mass destruction in general and nuclear weapons, in particular, was not the right way to respond to such a demand, the cardinal noted.

    READ MORE: NATO Developing Nuclear Weapons Use at Russian Border — Russian Defense Minister

    In September, Pope Francis called on the international community to make joint efforts for the sake of the world without nuclear weapons by implementing the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), signed in 1968.

    The international community has become particularly concerned about the nuclear issue amid a series of nuclear tests performed by North Korea.

    South Korea Pledges Not to 'Develop or Own' Nuclear Weapons
    NATO's Hidden Agenda: What's Behind Drills With US Nuclear Weapons in Germany
    North Korea Supports Ban on Nuclear Weapons, But to Abandon Them Only After US
