Kremlin Reveals What Putin May Discuss With Trump If Their Meeting Takes Place

The leaders of Russia and the United States would likely discuss the North Korean crisis during the possible meeting as the tensions in Asia remain high over territorial disputes, according to the Kremlin spokesman.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Speaking to Sputnik on Saturday, Dmitry Peskov said that Russia and the United States so far haven't coordinated their actions regarding Pyongyang, saying the countries only "occasionally exchange their views from time to time" on the DPRK's nuclear issue.

The news comes as Peskov told reporters on Friday that Putin and Trump could have a conversation on the sidelines of the upcoming APEC summit in Vietnam, adding that the possible the meeting was being coordinated.

Also on Friday, Donald Trump said he could meet the Russian leader in order to try to resolve the North Korean and Syrian crises.

"North Korea is a thing that, I think, we will solve. And if we don’t solve it it’s not going to be very pleasant for them… but China is helping us," he said before his trip to Asia that includes stops in China, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Trump and Putin held their first official meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit on July 20. The two leaders had talked for two hours despite that the scheduled conversation was expected to last for half an hour.