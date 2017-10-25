Michael Bloomberg: 'Stupidest Thing' Brexit 'Trumped' by US Election

Michael Bloomberg, an American billionaire and former mayor of New York City, has lashed out at Brexit, saying he cannot understand "why a country that was doing so well wanted to ruin it." Netizens were quick to react to his words with numerous comments on social media.

"I did say that I thought it [Brexit] was the stupidest single thing any country has ever done but then we Trumped it," Bloomberg said, referring to the election of Donald Trump as US president.

During the US presidential campaign, he considered standing as a third-party candidate but ruled it out, arguing that his participation in the race would diminish the Democratic vote and boost Trump’s chances of winning.

The 75-year-old media mogul made the remarks two weeks ago at a technology conference in Boston, but they were reported only on Tuesday by The Guardian.

"It is really hard to understand why a country that was doing so well wanted to ruin it," Bloomberg said. "What they are doing is not good and there is no easy ways to get out of it because if they don't pay a penalty, everyone else would drop out. So they won’t get as good of a deal as they had before."

Brexit is set to take place on March 29, 2019, two years after launching the departure process. London and Brussels have been negotiating conditions for the United Kingdom's exit since June.

Bloomberg Steals the Show on Twitter

Some were apprently delighted by his criticism of Brexit and his allegation that Trump's presidency is even worse that the breakup between London and Brussels.

He's so spot on. What else would you call Brexit if not utter, utter stupidity? A wilful act of colossal self-harm. Thank you, Mr Bloomberg. — Laura C (@smilinglaura) 25 октября 2017 г. Big applause for Bloomberg's "[Brexit] was the single stupidest thing a country had ever done to itself but then we Trumped it." #HUBweek — Gerald Kimber White (@gkimberwhite) 13 октября 2017 г.

Ex NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg says Brexit: "the single stupidest thing any country has ever done, but then we Trumped it" #BrexitShambles pic.twitter.com/e45zDX2e2s — Not So Strong (@StrongerStabler) 25 октября 2017 г.

@MikeBloomberg seriously Mr Bloomberg, you don't have to tell us about the ridiculousness of Brexit, we already know. — MarshaC (@MarshaC4) 25 октября 2017 г.

​​Other, however, supposed that Bloomberg is not happy with Brexit because it is likely to affect his financial interests.

The Billionaire Bloomberg says Brexit is the stupidest thing a nation could do. I think the word "billionaire" explains it all, a globalist. — Melvyn Haigh (@MercianSaxon) 25 октября 2017 г.

Brexit is 'single stupidest thing' ever done.https://t.co/2b3JsQbJbS



It's the rich who say this. For us mere mortals, it'll be great! — Mike Long (@MLHiFi) 25 октября 2017 г.

Others suggested that the election of Trump and UK's withdrawal from the European Union are a challenge by the people to the power elites and this is the reason behind Bloomberg's comment.

Both Trump and Brexit were done to take power back from people like Bloomberg, so he would think them stupid. — Mark Harding (@HardingMark1960) 25 октября 2017 г.

​Some just noted that the reaction of Michael Bloomberg means that voting for Brexit was the right choice.