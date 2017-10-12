Why Trump 'Will Never Resort' to Military Confrontation With Iran

This week, Donald Trump is expected to unveil his reviewed strategy towards Iran, with some experts suggesting that he will opt to decertify the international nuclear deal with Tehran. Iranian analysts told Sputnik that their country has an action plan for any decision he might take and explained why the US will never resort to a military conflict.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has a well-calculated action plan in case the US decides to quit the nuclear deal, more properly called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). President Trump is quite an unpredictable man and it is not so easy to figure out his steps in advance," Hossein Sheikholeslam, adviser to the Iranian Foreign Minister, a former ambassador to Syria, told Sputnik Persian.

Hence, he further explained, his home country is fully prepared to react to any moves the US might make, given the importance of this deal not only to the security of Iran, but to the Middle Eastern region and the whole world at large.

By the end of this week, the US President is expected to announce his decision on whether Iran is in compliance with the 2015 accord between Tehran and the five Security Council powers and Germany, which Donald Trump has previously called an "embarrassment" and the "worst deal ever negotiated."

Hossein Sheikholeslam told Sputnik that the US knows only too well that Tehran has kept to the deal and has no intention of violating it in the future. It is so important for his country, that it is a subject for discussion of a special presidential team every 90 days. Iran is absolutely sincere in complying with the terms of the JCPOA, he said, the matter now depends on the US and its compliance with the agreement.

Signed by the US, UK, France, Germany, Russia, China, the European Union and Iran, the deal relieved sanctions on Tehran in exchange for giving up its nuclear weapons program.

Three months ago Trump made it clear that he would not certify Iran’s compliance with the accord. His European allies however warned him against such a move.

Commenting on a possible decision of the US President and its subsequent consequences , the Iranian diplomat said that, whatever Trump decides, he won't be able to start a war with Iran.

"We have the staunchest allies and our internal situation is very stable. It is absolutely clear that if our opponent launches a war in the region or against us, he won't be able to confront us and will be promptly defeated," he stated.

His view is echoed by Hamid Reza Gholamzadeh, an expert in American affairs and editor-in-chief of the English-language office of the Iranian news agency Mehr.

"The US is not ready for war, the situation in the region, and in the world, is different than it was before. The military confrontation between Washington and Tehran is highly unlikely. Iran is a regional power and in case the US tries to unleash any military operation similar to the one in Syria, the victory will be for Iran and its allies," he told Sputnik.

He further recalled that at the start of the war in Syria, the US had been demanding that "President Assad should go." However, Iran then said that he should stay and it should be up to the Syrians to decide which government to have in the country.

"As we now see, Iran was right. In other words, despite all the material and economic advantages [of the US], Iran has been more successful on Syrian front. It won't be easy for the US to attack Tehran," he said.

In addition, the expert explained, there has to be a reason and an international consensus to start a war. The US has neither the first nor the second. Any war with Iran will result in the complete destabilization of the region, higher oil prices, a refugee influx to the west and a global crisis. Hence any threats of war are more of a bluff, he said.

What Trump is trying to do, he said, is to restrict Iran's abilities without spending his own resources on it and blame Tehran furthermore. However these attempts face serious opposition: Russia, China and Europe have already voiced their protests, he concluded.