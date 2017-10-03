Russian Foreign Ministry Trolls The CIA on Twitter

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs trolled one of America’s finest intelligence agencies on Twitter October 3.

The CIA had tweeted a recruiting brochure calling for all Russian-speaking US citizens with a college degree and an interest in national security.

​For everyone who doesn’t read Russian, the ad asks: “Do you know what you can do as a CIA linguist? Uncover the truth!”

The Russian Foreign Ministry responded with a note of thanks for promoting the Russian language while remarking "We are ready to assist with experts & recommendations."

The ministry’s Twitter account also inquired what exactly the CIA has been "hiding" that would be uncovered if one joined the agency.

​WikiLeaks was one of the first publications to notice the CIA had been trolled.

​Jeffrey Carr, cybersecurity expert and former lecturer at the Defense Intelligence Agency, US Army War College and US Air Force Institute of Technology, asked on Twitter following the CIA’s recruitment tweet: "Do any of Russia’s intelligence services use Twitter to announce their recruiting priorities? Would love a side-by-side cap of both tweets."