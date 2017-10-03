Register
20:21 GMT +303 October 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Syrian girl Bana al-Abed, known as Aleppo's tweeting girl, poses during an interview in Ankara, Turkey. (File)

    Warmonger Whitewashing: Aleppo Twitter Girl Silently Deletes Pro-WWIII Tweets

    © AP Photo/ ADEM ALTAN
    World
    Get short URL
    0 21010

    Bana al-Abed, the eight-year-old Syrian girl whose alleged Twitter account and 'reports' from militant-held Aleppo recieved widespread praise in the mainstream media, has published a memoir. However, her viral book tour has been accompanied by the silent deletion of tweets encouraging the US to attack Russia and Syria.

    Bana's book, 'Dear World: A Syrian Girl's Story of War and Plea for Peace', was released this week in stores and online. Amazon described it as a "powerful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit, the unconquerable courage of a child, and the abiding power of hope."

    Fiction writer J.K. Rowling, a longtime Bana fan, also raved about the book, calling it "the testimony of a child who has endured the unthinkable." 'Dear World' also received praised in Glamour magazine, the New York Post and Haaretz, and was described by Bustle as one of October's must-have non-fiction books.

    However, independent journalist Caitlin Johnstone has discovered that ahead of the much-anticipated book release, tweets posted on Bana's Twitter account promoting US military action against Syria and its ally Russia have mysteriously gone missing.

    Having written an article about Bana in earlier this year, Johnstone found that some of the tweets she used to illustrate the Twitter account's aggressive promotion of military interventionism had disappeared. Thankfully, the deleted tweets can still be found using an online web archiving tool:

    One of Bana's deleted tweets
    © Photo: archive.li/Bana Alabed‏
    One of Bana's deleted tweets
    Another tweet by Bana encouraging Western intervention against Syria and Russia
    © Photo: archive.li/Bana Alabed‏
    Another tweet by Bana encouraging Western intervention against Syria and Russia

    Johnstone pointed out that this wasn't the first time that Bana's account has turned to deleting controversial tweets. Last year, amid the operation by the Syrian Army to liberate jihadist-controlled eastern Aleppo, Bana tweeted that it would be better for the West to start World War III than to allow Syria and its Russian allies to commit a "holocaust."

    Bana's WWIII tweet
    © Photo: archive.li/Bana Alabed‏
    Bana's WWIII tweet

    "These propagandists can delete all the tweets they like, but people like me will never forget," Johnstone defiantly wrote. "We will always remind the world of how the highest echelons of American mainstream media collaborated with a blatant psy-op in an attempt to manufacture support for western military interventionism in Syria," she added.

    The journalist emphasized that "no amount of deleted tweets" could cover up that the extensive US propaganda campaign against Syria was failing. In this light, Johnstone stressed that Bana's book is one that "indisputably belongs in the fiction aisle."

    In her home country, Bana's story of twitter journalism is steeped in controversy. Late last year, Syrian citizen journalist Maytham al-Ashkar provided Sputnik with evidence that Bana's posts weren't her own, but rather part of an elaborate "propaganda stunt" by forces seeking to topple the Syrian government. Other evidence, including video interviews featuring Bana and her family where she showed extremely limited, obviously scripted knowledge of the English language, have brought many people to question the authenticity of her Twitter persona.

    Others have voiced concerns about the fact that her father was a member of Al Safwah Battalions', a Turkey-supported Islamist group.

    Tags:
    book, propaganda, tweets, Bana al-Abed
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mysterious St. Petersburg: Unusual Spots in Europe’s Leading City Destination
    Mysterious St. Petersburg: Unusual Spots in Europe's Leading City Destination
    Pure Act of Evil
    Pure Act of Evil
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok