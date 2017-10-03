Putin Calls for Mutual Respect for National Interests in Russian-US Relations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian leader said the current level of Russian-US relations is "anything but satisfactory," adding that ties should be based on mutual respect for national interests and non-interference in both countries' domestic affairs.
Putin made his statement during a ceremony where the credentials of the new ambassadors to Russia from 20 countries were presented, including Jon Huntsman from the United States.
The news comes hours after the Kremlin expressed hope that Huntsman "will contribute to the restoration of bilateral relations." Huntsman's appointment to the position was approved by US parliamentarians last week.
