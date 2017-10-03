Register
15:48 GMT +303 October 2017
    This photo taken on May 7, 2013 shows Russian and the US flags running up as the US Secretary of State arrives at Moscow Vnukovo Airport

    Putin Calls for Mutual Respect for National Interests in Russian-US Relations

    © AFP 2017/ MLADEN ANTONOV
    Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow stands for the "constructive, predictable and mutually beneficial" cooperation with Washington at a ceremony where the new ambassadors of 20 countries presented their credentials, including Jon Huntsman from the United States.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian leader said the current level of Russian-US relations is "anything but satisfactory," adding that ties should be based on mutual respect for national interests and non-interference in both countries' domestic affairs.

    Moscow to Retaliate if US Continues Putting Pressure on Russian Media
    "We are sure that this cooperation should be based on the strict compliance with the principles of equality, respect for the national interests and non-interference in internal affairs," Putin added.

    Putin made his statement during a ceremony where the credentials of the new ambassadors to Russia from 20 countries were presented, including Jon Huntsman from the United States.

    The news comes hours after the Kremlin expressed hope that Huntsman "will contribute to the restoration of bilateral relations." Huntsman's appointment to the position was approved by US parliamentarians last week.

    US Ambassador to Russia Hopes 'Embassy Wars' Are Over
    US Ambassador to Russia Huntsman Says Excited About New Role
    US-Russia Deal on Moon-Orbiting Spaceport Sets Example for Better Cooperation
    ambassador, Jon Huntsman, Vladimir Putin, United States, Russia
