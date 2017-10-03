Russia Condemns North Korean Violation of UN Security Council Resolution - Putin

Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow condemns North Korea's violation of UN Security Council demands that it stop developing nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia condemns the violation by North Korea of the UN Security Council's resolution, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday at a ceremony where new ambassadors presented their credentials to the President.

"You know our position: we condemn Pyongyang's steps in violating the resolution of the UN Security Council," Putin said.

He said the escalation of military rhetoric between North Korea and its foes was a destructive path.

"We are witnessing a confrontational spiral around the missile and nuclear program of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea… The parties must show restraint and seek peaceful solutions," Putin said.

The conflict stirred by North Korea's nuclear program has been tense recently, with Pyongyang conducting a number of missile launches and nuclear tests. In early September Pyongyang tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile, which became Pyongyang's sixth nuclear test.