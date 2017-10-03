Register
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries on the sideline of the BRICS Summit in Xiamen, China, Sept. 5, 2017

    Putin: Russia Supports UN Reform If Interests of All Members Accounted For

    © AP Photo/ Wu Hong
    Russia supports the expediency of UN reform, but changes must take account of the positions of all of the organization's participants, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday at a ceremony where the new ambassadors of 20 countries presented their credentials.

    "Russia is committed to enhancing the effectiveness of the United Nations. We support the expediency of the organization's reform, adapting to the requirements of our times," Putin said as he received the credentials of some 20 new foreign diplomats, including US envoy Jon Huntsman in the Kremlin.

    The president added that any reforms must be created collectively, and taking account of the interests of all participants of the organization.

    "We consider it important that any qualitative changes in the work of the organization be measured, and implemented on the basis of a broad consensus among the participants of the international community, if not the consent of everyone involved," Putin added.

    At the same time, the Russian leader emphasized that compliance with the decisions of the UN Security Council must continue to be a priority in conditions of an unstable world.

    "At the recent session of the UN General Assembly, sincere anxieties have been voiced about the growing number of challenges and threats facing the international community…The priority for all countries must be unconditional observance of the rule of law, and respect for the prerogatives of the UN Security Council as a body which carries primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security," Putin said.

    The UN Security Council includes five permanent members and ten rotating members elected on a regional basis for a two year term. The five great power UNSC members include Russia, the UK, France, China, and the United States. These members have the right to veto Security Council resolutions, a power ascribed to them at the close of the Second World War, when the UN was formed.

    Jon Huntsman replaced John Tefft as the US ambassador to Russia, who completed his term last week. The US Senate confirmed Huntsman, the former governor of Utah, in July. Huntsman previously served as the head of the US diplomatic missions in Singapore and China.

    Vladimir Putin, Russia
