Three US Scientists Win Nobel Physics Prize for Gravitational Waves

"The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Nobel Prize in Physics 2017 with one half to Rainer Weiss and the other half jointly to Barry C. Barish and Kip S. Thorne for decisive contributions to the LIGO detector and the observation of gravitational waves," the statement read.
The secretary of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said Tuesday before naming the winners that the scientists made a "discovery that shook the world."
LIGO is the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory.
The 2016 prize went to three British-born researchers who applied the mathematical discipline of topology to help understand the workings of exotic matter such as superconductors and superfluids. In 2014, a Japanese and a Canadian shared the physics prize for studies that proved that the elementary particles called neutrinos have mass.
