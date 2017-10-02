N Korea Threatens 'Old Psychopath' It Will 'Turn US Into Sea of Flames'

The war of words between the US and North Korea shows no signs of easing with both sides issuing threats to each other. In its recent reaction to Donald Trump's executive order for new sanctions against North Korea, Pyongyang called it a 'suicidal act of inviting a nuclear disaster.'

"We once again warn the old psychopath of America against his hysteria. His brandishing of the 'sanctions' club and muscle-flexing with tiger moth-like bombers before the fire-ready revolutionary forces of the DPRK (the Democratic People's Republic of Korea) is just a suicidal act of inviting a nuclear disaster that will reduce America into a sea of flames," an unidentified spokesman for North Korea's Asia-Pacific Peace Committee has warned the US, as reported by the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The statement apparently came in response to an executive order which the US President signed earlier in September for a new set of sanctions against North Korea, targeting individuals and institutions that provide financial support and facilitate trade with Pyongyang.

The new set of punitive measures is set to target North Korea's information technology sector, manufacturing industries, fishing and textiles and allows the US Treasury Department to sanction any foreign bank that has any business dealings with North Korea.

North Korea's response called Donald Trump's decision "reckless behavior" which will "only harden the retaliatory will of the army and people of the DPRK against the US" and will "precipitate the doomsday of the US." It also urged US President Donald Trump, who, it said, is "ignorant of himself and the rival", to "bear this in mind."

Meanwhile on Sunday, the US President had his say about Pyongyang in his microblog on Twitter. He addressed US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to drop his efforts to negotiate with North Korea.