Register
09:28 GMT +302 October 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Dilma Rousseff looks on during signing of federal land transfer agreement for the government of the state of Amapa at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, April 15, 2016

    Brazil's Ex-President Rousseff to Become 'Main Guest' at Int'l Forum in Russia

    © AP Photo/ Ueslei Marcelino
    World
    Get short URL
    0 44 0 0

    Dilma Rousseff will be the "main guest" at an international forum set to take place in St. Petersburg, Russia.

    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) Impeached Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff will become the "main guest" at an international forum which will take place in Russia's St. Petersburg on October 2-4, according to a post she made on Facebook.

    "As the main guest of the third international ‘Russia and Ibero-America in a Globalizing World: History and Modernity’ forum, Dilma Rousseff will open the event on Monday morning and hold a leadership conference tomorrow," the post read.

    Dilma Rousseff (File)
    © AFP 2017/ ANDRESSA ANHOLETE
    Brazilian Ex-President Rousseff Calls for Direct Election As Graft Scandal Grows
    The forum will focus on social, political and economic processes in Latin America along with its history, culture and the continent’s ties with Russia. In particular, the participants of the forum will analyze global trends in international relations, and discuss the problems of poverty, inequality, and migration.

    According to the former president, the issue of her impeachment in 2016 and its impact on the quality of democracy and the relationship with international mechanisms designed to strengthen developing countries, especially the BRICS association, will be on the agenda of the forum.

    The Brazilian parliament initiated the proceedings to impeach Rousseff in late 2015. She was accused of allegedly misusing public funds at the request of then-Vice President Michel Temer, who assumed the presidential office on August 31, 2016, the same day when the state’s Federal Senate voted to dismiss Rousseff.

    Besides Rousseff, former President of Colombia Ernesto Samper, as well as prominent experts from Russia and Latin America will participate in the forum.

    Related:

    Brazilian Ex-President Rousseff Calls for Direct Election As Graft Scandal Grows
    Brazil's Impeached President Rousseff Says Ex-President Lula da Silva Innocent
    Tags:
    Dilma Rousseff, Michel Temer, Russia, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    The O’s Office?
    The O’s Office?
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok