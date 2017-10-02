Brazil's Ex-President Rousseff to Become 'Main Guest' at Int'l Forum in Russia

Dilma Rousseff will be the "main guest" at an international forum set to take place in St. Petersburg, Russia.

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Impeached Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff will become the "main guest" at an international forum which will take place in Russia's St. Petersburg on October 2-4, according to a post she made on Facebook.

"As the main guest of the third international ‘Russia and Ibero-America in a Globalizing World: History and Modernity’ forum, Dilma Rousseff will open the event on Monday morning and hold a leadership conference tomorrow," the post read.

The forum will focus on social, political and economic processes in Latin America along with its history, culture and the continent’s ties with Russia . In particular, the participants of the forum will analyze global trends in international relations, and discuss the problems of poverty, inequality, and migration.

According to the former president, the issue of her impeachment in 2016 and its impact on the quality of democracy and the relationship with international mechanisms designed to strengthen developing countries, especially the BRICS association, will be on the agenda of the forum.

The Brazilian parliament initiated the proceedings to impeach Rousseff in late 2015. She was accused of allegedly misusing public funds at the request of then-Vice President Michel Temer, who assumed the presidential office on August 31, 2016, the same day when the state’s Federal Senate voted to dismiss Rousseff.

Besides Rousseff, former President of Colombia Ernesto Samper, as well as prominent experts from Russia and Latin America will participate in the forum.