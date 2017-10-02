Canadian Police Identify Edmonton Attacker as Somalian Asylum Seeker

Canadian police identified the suspect as an asylum seeker from Somalia, who had already been under an investigation before, local media reported.

MOSCOW, October 2 (Sputnik) — The suspect, who had attacked a policeman and rammed a van into pedestrians in the city of Edmonton, was identified as Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, a 30-year old Somalian refugee, The Globe and Mail newspaper reported Sunday.

In 2015, the investigators from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police received a note about a young man sharing extremist views. Back then an investigation was launched, with Sharif and some other people questioned by the police. The case, however, was closed with no further action, the newspaper added.

Late on Saturday, a car crashed into a police barricade near the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, after which the driver approached a policeman and stabbed him several times. He fled the scene on foot, prompting large-scale manhunt in the city. According to Edmonton Police Chief Rod Knecht, a flag of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) was found in the vehicle.

At midnight police managed to find the suspect in a van trying to escape. During the pursuit, the suspect deliberately hit four pedestrians until the van flipped. The attacker was taken into custody and a criminal investigation into an act of terrorism was launched. The victims are currently being treated in a hospital in Edmonton.