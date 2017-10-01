Register
01:38 GMT +301 October 2017
Live
    Search
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prepares to address a media conference at the end of an EU-Canada summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.

    You’re Fine: Canadian Health Care Spends Big to Avoid Paying Out

    © AP Photo/ Olivier Matthys
    World
    Get short URL
    138 0 0

    Canada’s health agency stands accused of shelling out some $88,000 in administrative and legal fees to avoid paying a medical claim amounting to a fraction of that amount.

    Just days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the United Nations that he is dedicated to improving the lives of indigenous people in Canada, it was revealed that Ottawa spent over $88,000 in legal fees to avoid paying some $5,000 to refund the care of an Aboriginal [First Nations] teenager who was diagnosed with chronic dental pain. 

    Boarding the SS St. Louis in Hamburg harbor.1939
    CC0 / U.S. Holocaust Museum
    Trudeau to Apologize for Canada’s Decision to Reject Jewish Refugees in 1939

    According to figures released through by the Access to Information Act, Josey Willier, a teenager from Sucker Creek First Nation, suffers from chronic headaches and jaw pain due to an impacted tooth and congenital overbite.

    Court documents show that in 2014 two orthodontists cautioned that, without braces, Willier would require invasive jaw surgery. One of the orthodontists additionally warned that, without proper treatment, Willier may lose her ability to eat and speak.

    Willier's family asked the health services benefit program administered by the federal government to help pay for the $5,000 surgery. The family's request was denied by Health Canada, which argued that the condition was not severe enough for braces. The family subsequently took their case to the country's federal court, where a judge also deemed that braces were unwarranted.

    The ongoing 16-month court case cost the Canadian government almost $88,000 in fees. The legal costs are likely to be even higher, as the family filed a June appeal to the federal court decision.

    "I think it's atrocious," said Cindy Blackstock, spokesperson for the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society.

    "As a taxpayer, I'm absolutely floored that Canada would spend [Canadian dollars] $110,000 defending an [Canadian dollars] $6,000 investment to help a child. They could have used that money to buy 18 children in medical need the orthodontic services they needed."

    In a statement to The Guardian, Health Canada — pointedly avoiding the larger issue — limited its remarks to the process used to evaluate the claim.

    "In this case, the issue is not about the monetary value or affordability of the claim," the statement read.

    Dental care is not included in Canada's universal healthcare and is usually paid for either out-of-pocket or through private insurance. According to a 2014 report by the Canadian Academy, Canada's public funds towards dental care is one of the lowest among Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries, contributing to only 6 percent, compared to 7.9 percent in the US and 79 percent in Finland.

    Related:

    Ukraine, Canada Discuss 2018 Military Equipment Imports to Kiev
    'This is Canada': Video of Man's Cordial Reaction to Bears Charms Internet
    Canada’s Trudeau Seeks to Unlock Lethal Arms Exports to Ukraine – Reports
    Canada Imposes Sanctions on 40 Members of Venezuelan Government
    As CETA Enters Into Force, UK Faces 'an Even Worse Deal' With Canada Post-Brexit
    Tags:
    indigenous rights, indigenous peoples, healthcare, Justin Trudeau, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    The O’s Office?
    The O’s Office?
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok