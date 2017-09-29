Register
    Tu-214OS aircraft constructed in the network of The Treaty on Open Skies pictured on the territory of Kazan Gorbunov Aircraft Production Association that produces military and civil aircrafts.

    Moscow Limits Flights Over Kaliningrad to Ensure Proper Work of Airport

    The USA accuses Moscow of violation of the Treaty on Open Skies and pledges to restrict Russian flights over the United States. However, new regulations introduced by Moscow concerning the flight range over Kaliningrad are in full compliance with the treaty.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia had to limit the flight range over Kaliningrad, which is consistent with the Treaty on Open Skies, as the flights of the US and NATO aircraft interfered with operations of Kaliningrad airport, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

    "Some our partners, possessing the right to conduct flights of a range of up to 5,500 kilometers [3417 miles], used it for the large proportion of flights over the Kaliningrad Region, crossing it the length and breadth and causing problems to the use of the limited air space of the region and to the Kaliningrad's international airport," Zakharova said.

    In order to ensure the proper operation of Kaliningrad airport, Moscow limited the flight range over Kaliningrad to 500 kilometers, while the total haul remained unchanged — 5,500 kilometers, Zakharova specified.

    The Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman noted that Washington claimed that the decision of Russian authorities prevented the United States from observing the whole territory of the Russian Federation within the arranged number of flights and was unlawful.

    According to the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, the new regulation was in compliance with the Treaty on Open Skies.

    On Tuesday, US media reported that Washington was preparing to announce restrictions for flights of Russian military aircraft over the US territory under the Treaty on Open Skies. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister then specified that a number of limitations might enter into force from January 1, 2018.

    The Treaty on Open Skies was signed by 23 members of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in Helsinki on March 24, 1992. Russia ratified the document in May 2001. The treaty stipulates that the signatories are entitled to overfly the territories of other states in order to observe their military activities.

