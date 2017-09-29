Iran May Abandon Nuclear Deal If US Withdraws

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly slammed the Iran nuclear agreement pointing out that Tehran does not adhere to its limits and thus threatening to kill the deal. If the US pulls out of the agreement the deal is likely to unravel since Iran claims to do the same in response.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iran will withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in case the United States undertakes a similar step, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Thursday.

"If the United States decides to withdraw from the nuclear agreement, then Iran will also draw back from it. There are other options for Iran," Zarif was quoted as saying by the Al Jazeera broadcaster.

US President Donald Trump has been opposing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or the Iran nuclear deal, which was negotiated by his predecessor Barack Obama. According to Trump, the JCPOA is one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States had ever entered into.

© AFP 2017/ ATTA KENARE Why Trump Hostility on Nuclear Deal Empowers Reactionaries in Iran

In July 2015, Iran, the European Union and the so-called P5+1 (five permanent members of the UN Security Council, China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, United States, plus Germany) group of nations signed the JCPOA, which has gradually lifted nuclear-related sanctions imposed on Tehran in exchange for assurances that its nuclear program would remain peaceful.

However, the United States introduced new sanctions against Iran over its ballistic missile program this year, after which Iranian President Hassan Rouhani threatened to pull out of the nuclear deal. According to Iranian officials, the imposition of new US sanctions on Iran might have been aimed at pushing Iran to withdraw from the JCPOA first and at invalidating the deal.