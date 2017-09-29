Iran May Abandon Nuclear Deal If US Withdraws

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iran will withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in case the United States undertakes a similar step, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Thursday.
"If the United States decides to withdraw from the nuclear agreement, then Iran will also draw back from it. There are other options for Iran," Zarif was quoted as saying by the Al Jazeera broadcaster.
US President Donald Trump has been opposing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or the Iran nuclear deal, which was negotiated by his predecessor Barack Obama. According to Trump, the JCPOA is one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States had ever entered into.
However, the United States introduced new sanctions against Iran over its ballistic missile program this year, after which Iranian President Hassan Rouhani threatened to pull out of the nuclear deal. According to Iranian officials, the imposition of new US sanctions on Iran might have been aimed at pushing Iran to withdraw from the JCPOA first and at invalidating the deal.
