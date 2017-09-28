Register
23:35 GMT +328 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    John Tefft of Va., arrives to testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 29, 2014, to be the new U.S. Ambassador to Russia

    US Ambassador to Russia Hopes 'Embassy Wars' Are Over

    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    World
    Get short URL
    323906

    In an interview with Russia's Kommersant newspaper US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft announced on which conditions anti-Russian sanctions can be eased.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US anti-Russia sanctions have failed to result in the fundamental change of the situation in eastern Ukraine, US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper published in Russian.

    Answering the question, whether he thought the US restrictive measures against Russia had the intended effect, Tefft said, that fact had been acknowledged by Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as a number of other country's officials.

    However, these sanctions have not obviously lead to the drastic change in the situation in Ukraine, Tefft noted, adding that Russia, in his point of view, has still paid significant price for its alleged use of force in relation to Ukraine. This primarily concerns the financial markets, the diplomat, who is completing his mission in Moscow, noted.

    If progress in the settlement of Donbass conflict is achieved, the US authorities will be ready to lift a part of sanctions, Tefft said. But there have been no discussions on this issue in Washington over the lack of progress in the regulation of the crisis in Ukraine, the ambassador pointed out.

    However, John Tefft said that he hoped the so-called wars between Moscow and Washington were over, adding that the United States was ready to move forward in bilateral ties.

    Tefft said, citing US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, that within the framework of an exchange of restrictions, introduced by the two states, both Moscow and Washington had ensured parity and the United States was ready to turn the page and move forward.

    Speaking about the critical statements of the Russian Foreign Ministry as for Washington's linking the US visa issuing terms to the number of the diplomatic personnel working in Russia, the outgoing ambassador said that this criticism was unjustified.

    On September 2, the United States shut down Russia's Consulate General in San Francisco and trade missions in New York City and in Washington, DC. US officials said the move came in response to Moscow's decision in late July to reduce the number of US diplomatic staff in Russia to 455 people, the same number of diplomatic personnel Russia has in the United States.

     

     

     

    Related:

    Rivals on Earth, Friends in Space: Russian-US Lunar Station Opens New Horizons
    US' Plan B? From Alleged Evacuation of Daesh to the Murder of Russian General
    Every Move Against Russian Media in US Will Have Relevant Response
    Russia to Take Adequate Response if Observation Flights Over US Limited
    Russia Cannot Continue Cutting Nuclear Arsenal in Tandem With US – Mission to UN
    Top US General Says China Will Displace Russia as ‘Greatest Threat’ By 2025
    New US Ambassador May Arrive in Russia in Coming Days
    Tags:
    Embassy, anti-Russian sanctions, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    Cosmic Buddies
    Cosmic Buddies
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok