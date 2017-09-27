Register
27 September 2017
    A woman drives a car in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (File)

    'Welcome to the XXI Century': Twitter Reacts to Riyadh Allowing Women to Drive

    For the first time in Saudi Arabia's history, the country's women will be allowed to drive "in accordance with the Islamic laws."

    Internet users were quick to react to a decree by Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud to abolish a long-standing ban on women driving cars; the document is due to enter force in June 2018.

    Many Twitter users heaped praise on the decision, with one of them describing it as a "breakthrough."

    Others referred to the Saudi King's decree as "sensational" and "historic."

    This Twitter user remained rather sarcastic about the matter.

    Another Twitter user referred to car insurance significantly increasing in Saudi Arabia in the wake of the decree.

    This user expressed regret over the decree being adopted this year.

    This Twitter user joked about burqas in his reaction to the decree.

    But on the whole, people applauded the decision by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

    They were echoed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who hailed the Saudi King's decree and touted it as an important move.

    US President Donald Trump, for his part, called it "a positive step toward promoting the rights and opportunities of women in Saudi Arabia," according to the White House press secretary.

    The new Saudi ambassador to Washington, Prince Khaled bin Salman, welcomed the decision as a "huge step forward" for the Kingdom, the Washington Post reported.

    The King decreed that a commission of representatives of the country's Ministries of Internal Affairs, Finance, Labor and Social Development be convened to study the necessary measures to provide women with the right to drive cars.

    Saudi Arabia remains the only country in the world which prohibits women from driving.

    Saudi women have repeatedly participated in campaigns on social networks to obtain the right to drive cars.

    Right now, only men can get a driver's license in Saudi Arabia and if a woman is seen behind the wheel in a public place, police officers may arrest her or issue a hefty fine.

