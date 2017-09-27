Russian Embassy in US Launches Weekly Digest

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Russian Embassy in the United States has launched a weekly digest that will be reviewing current international events as well as informing its readers about Embassy-related events, the press office of the diplomatic mission told Sputnik.
"Today, we presented a new format of interactive communication with the American audience," the press office said on Tuesday. "The Embassy issued the first weekly review of the current international issues. The digest will also include the information about the Embassy’s events."
Readers — among whom the embassy would like to see representatives of the US executive and legislative authorities, experts, and the media – are offered a subscription.
The Embassy is determined to respond flexibly to comments and suggestions.
