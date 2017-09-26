Register
00:34 GMT +327 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Tu-154M-Lk-1 Russian Air Force (Open Skies)

    US Set to Restrict Russian Flights Over US, Violating Open Skies Treaty

    CC BY 2.0 / Papas Dos / RF-85655 T154(M-Lk-1) Russian Air Force (Open Skies) UUMB
    World
    Get short URL
    0 644011

    Strained US-Russia ties have culminated in a new dispute concerning the multilateral Treaty on Open Skies after the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday US officials are set to limit Russian observation flights over US territory during the Open Skies consultative commission meeting in Vienna.

    The Cold War-era treaty was intended to promote transparency, understanding, and confidence by allowing signatories to conduct unarmed flights over each other’s territories and capture aerial footage of conditions on the ground.

    The tit-for-tat scenario has seen both sides accuse one another of violating the agreement. The Americans worry restrictions over flights across Kaliningrad Oblast’s airspace, Russia’s westernmost territory, have been applied to conceal the deployment of sophisticated weaponry in the province couched between Poland and Lithuania along the Baltic Sea. "There have been reports about all kinds of sophisticated radar systems – air defense, area denial capabilities – designed to keep NATO warships and airships away," Michael Carpenter, former US deputy assistant secretary of defense, told the Manhattan-based newspaper Tuesday. “If they have that sort of weaponry, we would like to have more transparency about what is there," said Carpenter.

    Port of Vladivostok
    © Sputnik/ Evgeni Biyatov
    Russia to Develop Renewable Energy Sector With US Help - US-Russia Council

    US officials also allege observation flights near Russia’s borders with South Ossetia and Abkhazia have been in restricted in violation of the treaty, according to the WSJ. Comparable restrictions might be placed on Hawaiian and Alaskan airspace, the newspaper reported. Russian officials have been apprised of Washington’s pending restrictions.

    On Tuesday, General Joseph Dunford, US chairman of the Joints Chiefs of Staff, confirmed the US would like to remain a signatory but will scrap it "if Russia is not in compliance."

    Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov countered that any and all complaints should be handled professionally in compliance with the treaty.

    “There is hardly any room for interpretations,” Peskov said Tuesday. “The Treaty on Open Skies is to be strictly followed,” he said, noting the treaty’s 34 members ought to “raise any complaints through mechanisms of the treaty, because each part has its own obligations under this document.”

    The Russian side also believes members have failed to play by the rules of the treaty. “We have serious claims that a number of participating states are interfering with observation flights,” Alexander Peresypkin, retired Maj. Gen. and member of Russia’s envoy to Vienna, told WSJ. "Our partners, in an attempt to ‘balance’ mutual claims, often just come up with small problems, elevated to the rank of big ones," the official said.

    US Gerek Meinhardt (L) competes against Russia's Artur Akhmatkhuzin during the men’s team foil semi-final bout between Russia and US as part of the fencing event of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, on August 12, 2016, at the Carioca Arena 3, in Rio de Janeiro
    © AFP 2017/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
    Someone Should Stop US-Russia Diplomatic War 'Before No One Left for Talks'

    A majority of the treaty signatories are NATO members that agree not to inspect each other’s territories, a fact that “creates a certain misbalance of information” and “violates the spirit of the treaty,” according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

    At least one US military official maintains the treaty should be sustained despite various disagreements about how well each party implements its statutes. “I’d rather have it. Anything that allows for transparency is worthwhile,” US Army in Europe Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges told the Wall Street Journal, noting, “but you got to enforce it.”

    In addition to the observational flight agreement’s shaky future, the US Senate’s 2018 National Defense Authorization Act accuses Moscow of violating the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. “Attempts to accuse Russia of violating several agreements, including the INF Treaty, are unacceptable to us,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said September 25. “During all the time when such accusations were voiced, the US side did not provide the facts which could have been used as ground for such claims,” he said.

    Moscow and Washington have repeatedly accused one another over the years of violating the accord signed by former US President Reagan and former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev.

    U.S. President Ronald Reagan, right, shakes hands with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev after the two leaders signed the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty to eliminate intermediate-range missiles during a ceremony in the White House East Room in Washington, D.C., in this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 1987 file photo
    © AP Photo/ Bob Daugherty
    Mikhail Gorbachev (left) and Ronald Reagan after signing the INF Treaty, December 8, 1987

    Related:

    Japan Intends to Work Toward Signing Peace Treaty With Russia
    Russia, US Agree on the Need to Comply With New START Treaty - Moscow
    Russia to Carry Out Observation Flight Over US Under Open Skies Treaty
    Berlin Ready to Consider Russia’s Proposals on INF Treaty – German FM
    Russia Rejects US Attempts to Question Viability of INF Treaty - Ryabkov
    Tags:
    Treaty on Open Skies, INF, NATO, Mikhail Gorbachev, Ronald Reagan, Ben Hodges, General Joseph Dunford, Vienna, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, United States, Russia, Kalinigrad
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shelf Cloud, Eye of the Storm, Fogbow: Weather Photographer of the Year 2017
    Shelf Cloud, Eye of the Storm, Fogbow: Weather Photographer of the Year 2017
    Fetch
    Not Walking-the-Talk
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok