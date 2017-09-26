Register
18:30 GMT +326 September 2017
Live
    Search
    A model displays the 1109 carat Lesedi La Rona diamond at Sotheby's in the Manhattan borough of New York on May 4, 2016

    'Our Light': Canadian Jeweler Buys World's Second-Largest Diamond

    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    World
    Get short URL
    0 44 0 0

    The Lesedi La Rona diamond has been sold in Canada for a whopping 53 million dollars.

    Following a private sale, the 1,109-carat uncut stone finally went to luxury jeweler Graff Diamonds, which said in its press release that they are "thrilled and honored to become the new custodians of this incredible diamond."

    "The stone will tell us its story, it will dictate how it wants to be cut, and we will take the utmost care to respect its exceptional properties," the company said.

    The diamond, named Lesedi La Rona, which can be loosely translated as "our light", was discovered in the South African country Botswana in November 2015.

    At 1109-carats, Lesedi la Rona is the largest gem-quality rough diamond to be discovered in over a century and the largest rough diamond in existence today.
    © Photo: Donald Bowers/Getty Images for Sotheby's
    Too Big to Sell? ‘Lesedi La Rona’ Diamond Sent to Chopping Block After Striking Out at Sotheby’s
    Lucara Diamond Corp tried to sell the diamond for more than a year. It went under the hammer for the first time at Sotheby's in June 2016.

    At the time, the corporation hoped to obtain at least 70 million dollars for the stone, but the highest bid at the auction amounted to 61 million dollars.

    In 1905, the 3,106-carat Cullinan Diamond was unearthed in South Africa, only to eventually be cut into several smaller pieces. Some of them are currently owned by the British royal family.

    Related:

    World’s First Diamond Futures Exchange Begins Trading in India
    Scientists Recreate Neptune’s Diamond Rain Effect for the First Time
    Tidy Sum, That: ‘Costume’ Diamond Bought in 1980s for £10 Sold for £650K
    Tags:
    luxury, company, sale, diamond, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Punch from the right
    Punch From the Right
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok