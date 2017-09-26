Anti-HIV Fight: 'New Method Doesn't Give Virus a Chance to Resist Treatment'

Scientists have developed an antibody that attacks almost one hundred percent of HIV strains. Speaking to Sputnik, Dr. Gary Nabel, Chief Scientific Officer at Sanofi, a company which participated in the study, remained optimistic about it helping to treat the disease.

When asked about whether the new discovery will contribute to a breakthrough in this field, Dr. Nabel said that he is "an optimist".

"[The] new method doesn't give the virus a chance to resist treatment," Nabel said, referring to efforts to fight HIV as "a big challenge."

Touching on when the HIV treatment using the new method will be available globally, Nabel suggested that "at least three years will be needed to scale it to the global level."

He also drew attention to "a significant jump in [scientific ] knowledge" when it comes to approach to antibody-related issues as compared to what the situation was about 35 years ago.

The new antibody is a result of joint efforts by the US National Institutes of Health and the pharmaceutical company Sanofi.

In a study, published in the journal Science, the researchers revealed they had managed to combine three so-called broadly neutralizing antibodies into a powerful tri-specific antibody.

Clinical trials to test the antibody in people are expected to start next year.

The study comes a few months after a group of scientists from the University of Bristol revealed that today's treatment for HIV is significantly more effective than the remedies of the past.

A healthy American is expected to live 78.8 years, while a twenty-year-old with HIV who begins treatment today, is likely to live nearly that long — 78 years, according to the study published in Lancet journal in May.