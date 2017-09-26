Anti-HIV Fight: 'New Method Doesn't Give Virus a Chance to Resist Treatment'

When asked about whether the new discovery will contribute to a breakthrough in this field, Dr. Nabel said that he is "an optimist".
"[The] new method doesn't give the virus a chance to resist treatment," Nabel said, referring to efforts to fight HIV as "a big challenge."
Touching on when the HIV treatment using the new method will be available globally, Nabel suggested that "at least three years will be needed to scale it to the global level."
The new antibody is a result of joint efforts by the US National Institutes of Health and the pharmaceutical company Sanofi.
In a study, published in the journal Science, the researchers revealed they had managed to combine three so-called broadly neutralizing antibodies into a powerful tri-specific antibody.
Clinical trials to test the antibody in people are expected to start next year.a group of scientists from the University of Bristol revealed that today's treatment for HIV is significantly more effective than the remedies of the past.
A healthy American is expected to live 78.8 years, while a twenty-year-old with HIV who begins treatment today, is likely to live nearly that long — 78 years, according to the study published in Lancet journal in May.
All comments
Show new comments (0)