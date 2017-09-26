Register
13:46 GMT +326 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russian Foreign Ministry building

    Moscow Considers US Possible Open Skies Treaty Violation Groundless – FM

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    World
    Get short URL
    133610

    Moscow considers US complaints about Russia’s alleged violation of the Treaty on Open Skies not reasonable, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesman told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow does not consider US complaints about Russia’s alleged violation of the Treaty on Open Skies to be reasonable, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control Mikhail Ulyanov, told Sputnik on Tuesday. Moreover, a compromise between to side is needed.

    "As for the claims against us, we do not consider them grounded. In fact, the agreement is very complex, its provisions cannot always be straightforwardly interpreted, so it is necessary to look for compromises and solutions," Ulyanov said.

    A Tu-214 ON (Open Skies) reconnaissance aircraft. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Russia to Start ‘Open Skies’ Observation Flight Over Poland on Monday
    Moscow also does not rule out retaliatory measures in case Washington puts restrictions on the Russian observation flights over the US soil, Mikhail Ulyanov added.

    "Yes, we know that US officials going to take such steps. There is a plenary meeting of the Commission on Open Skies today in Vienna. Apparently, they will formally announce their decisions there. As I understand, a number of restrictions are introduced, which will come into force on January 1, 2018… Naturally, we will have to study the decisions taken by the US side, with the participation of our military. I think that, most likely, we will talk about some kind of retaliatory measures on our part," Ulyanov said.

    Earlier in the day, the Wall Street Journal reported that the US authorities were going to announce restrictions on Russian observation flights over the US soil within the framework of the Treaty on Open Skies, beginning on January 1, 2018. According to The Wall Street Journal, the new restrictions are caused by Russia’s alleged violating the treaty by enforcing additional limits over flights over Kaliningrad.

    "We want to induce Russia to come back into compliance with the treaty," a senior State Department official said, as quoted by the media.

    Tupolev Tu-154
    © Sputnik/ Lev Polikashin
    Russia to Carry Out Observation Flight Over US Under Open Skies Treaty
    Moreover, according to the sources cited by the WSJ, the United States has considered restrictions on Russia’s flights over Alaska and Hawaii, among other possibilities.

    Meanwhile, the Treaty on Open Skies was signed in March 1992 and entered into force on January 1, 2002. It became one of the major confidence-building and arms-control measures in Europe after the Cold War. The treaty has established a system of observation flights over the states party to the accord in order to gather information about their military forces and activities.

    Related:

    Moscow Concerned With US Assumptions of Clashes With Russia
    US Shooting Itself in the Foot by Targeting Russia, China, Iran
    Ryabkov: US Provided No Proof of Russia's Alleged INF Treaty Violations
    Russia, US Maintain Close Military Contacts on Syria - Ryabkov
    Tags:
    sky, treaty, Wall Street Journal, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Punch from the right
    Punch From the Right
    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier casts his vote on election day in Berlin, Germany September 24, 2017
    #GermanyDecides: Results of Bundestag Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok