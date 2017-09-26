Register
12:14 GMT +326 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Surveillance

    Over 100,000 Foreigners Under Surveillance of US NSA - Reports

    CC0 / Pixabay
    World
    Get short URL
    117002

    The US NSA is reportedly conducting surveillance on over 100,000 foreign nationals in order to mitigate Daesh treat to the country.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US National Security Agency (NSA) is currently conducting surveillance on over 100,000 foreign nationals outside the country in accordance with the so-called Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, media reported, citing senior US officials.

    According to the CNN broadcaster, Section 702 has repeatedly helped the US intelligence community to detect cybersecurity threats, prevent cyberattacks, and disrupt Daesh terror plots (outlawed in Russia). An official told the broadcaster about two examples in which Section 702 had helped to disrupt terror plots.

    The National Security Agency building at Fort Meade, Md.
    © AP Photo/ Charles Dharapak
    CIA, NSA Not to Comment on Reports Russia Expanding Intelligence Gathering in US
    For instance, numerous Daesh plots, in particular, a Trinidadian Daesh online recruiter who was later killed in Syria, were prevented due to surveillance, and these activities also helped identify the location and arrest the attacker in the Istanbul night club in January 2017.

    Meanwhile, section 702, adopted in 2008, authorizes the intelligence community to target the communications of non-US citizens located outside the United States for foreign intelligence purposes. It is widely criticized by some congressmen and foreign governments. The statute will expire in December if it is not reauthorized by Congress.

    Related:

    USA Freedom Act Reforms Intelligence Courts, Limits NSA Data Collection
    NSA Mass Surveillance Mandate Expires, Senate to Reconsider USA Freedom Act
    Assange's Lawyer Believes US Foreign Surveillance Increases Possibility of Abuse
    Sessions, Coats Push For US Government Surveillance Powers to Become Permanent
    Tags:
    foreign, national, surveillance, Daesh, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Punch from the right
    Punch From the Right
    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier casts his vote on election day in Berlin, Germany September 24, 2017
    #GermanyDecides: Results of Bundestag Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok