Putin, Erdogan Discuss Further Russia-Turkey Coordination on Syria - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan further close coordination of Russian and Turkish efforts on Syria, noting that the establishment of de-escalation zones in Syria opens the door for ending the civil war and for a political settlement, the Kremlin press service said in a statement Monday.

"Syrian issues were discussed, including in the light of the positive results achieved during the sixth international meeting on Syria in Astana on September 14-15. It was stressed that the establishment of four de-escalation zones in Syria opens the door to ending the civil war and to a political settlement of the crisis on the basis of the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. The importance of further close coordination of the efforts of Russia and Turkey on Syria was noted," the statement said.

The Kremlin said Putin and Erdogan had agreed to continue exchanging views on the regional and bilateral agenda during their working meeting in Ankara September 28.