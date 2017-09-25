Russian, Kazakh Presidents Discuss Syria Reconciliation, Astana Talks - Kremlin

Russian President and his Kazakh counterpart had a phone conversation on prospects for Syrian peace process, the Kremlin said on Monday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev discussed in phone talks prospects for Syrian peace process and noted the effectiveness of the Astana format, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"[The sides] discussed future prospects of the Syrian peaceful resolution in the context of the sixth international meeting on Syria which took place in Astana on September 14-15. [The sides] stated that the Astana format proved its effectiveness, promotes lowering the intensity of confrontation and the improvement of the humanitarian situation in Syria," the statement read.

© Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov Russia Fighting Terrorists in Syria Not to Secure a Foothold in Region - Envoy

Moreover, the Russian and Kazakh leaders also discussed a set of important issues of the bilateral relations, including expanding integration in high-tech industry. In addition, during the phone conversation, Putin and Nazarbayev agreed on the schedule of further contacts on different levels.

"The international phone conversations will be held further into the day," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Astana, along with Geneva, is one of the major global platforms for negotiations on the settlement of the Syrian crisis. In particular, the landmark agreement on establishment of de-escalation zones in the war-affected country was reached in the Kazakh capital. The latest round of the intra-Syrian talks in Astana was held on September 14-15.