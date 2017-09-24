US Warns Citizens of Unrest Possibility in Iraq Over Referendum – Embassy

On Sunday the US Embassy in Iraq warned US citizens of possible unrest in the country amid the upcoming independence referendum in Kurdistan.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US Embassy in Iraq on Sunday warned its citizens of possible unrest in the country over the upcoming independence referendum in Kurdistan, adding that it would limit movements of its personnel as a precaution.

"U.S. Embassy Baghdad cautions U.S. citizens in Iraq that there may be unrest if the Kurdistan Regional government carries out an independence referendum on September 25. U.S. Mission Iraq will temporarily limit personnel movements as a precautionary measure. In particular, U.S. citizens should avoid travel into and within territories disputed between the Kurdish Regional Government and the Government of Iraq," the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy reminded that the US citizens should "maintain a heightened sense of security awareness and take appropriate measures to enhance their personal security at all times when living and working in Iraq."

On Friday, President of Iraqi Kurdistan Masoud Barzani stated that the region would not postpone the referendum despite the pressure from Iraqi authorities as well as from the international community. The vote will be held on Monday.