Register
23:34 GMT +323 September 2017
Live
    Search
    TV screens show a news program with an image of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

    Kim, Trump 'Kindergarten' Name Calling Brings Rest of World Together

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    World
    Get short URL
    130670

    As the increasingly absurd rhetorical provocations between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump intensify, world leaders shake their heads, suggesting that pointless name-calling solves nothing.

    Following the US president's first speech before the United Nations General Assembly on September 19, in which he threatened to "totally destroy" the People's Democratic Republic of Korea (DPRK), and Kim's unprecedented and personal televised response on Friday calling Trump a "mentally deranged US dotard" who would "pay dearly" for his remarks, global leaders have reacted to the growing war of words.

    North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho addresses the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Friday, Sept. 23, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    North Korea Claims Country's Nuclear Weapons Meant for Self-Protection

    Lu Kang, a spokesman for China's Foreign Minister, attempted to calm tensions on Thursday, stating that the "complicated and sensitive" nuclear issue called for "relevant parties to exercise restraint instead of provoking each other."

    In Friday comments on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also called for restraint, offering that Kim and Trump's "kindergarten fight between children" must be eased.

    "We have to calm down the hot heads," he said.

    Others on the world stage, including leaders of those countries that have long countered US foreign policy, were less politic.

    Bruno Eduardo Rodriguez Parrilla, the Cuban Minister for Foreign Affairs, noted that Trump, in his heated remarks, "ignores and distorts history."

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani scolded Trump for the latter's "ignorant, absurd rhetoric," while his foreign minister noted Trump's "ignorant hate speech," cited by Vanity Fair.

    Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza got to the heart of what many have long opined about the US, that, "of course the country that violates the human rights all over the world seems to have the moral authority to come and speak to the rest of the countries as if they were his employees."

    Arreaza also noted that "Trump is not the president of the world."

    Even long-serving Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe — no stranger to controversy — chimed in, declaring of Trump, "Bring us another monster, by whatever name, he will suffer the same consequences," according to CNN.

    Leaders of developed countries were no less critical of the strikingly unpopular and politically-polarizing US president's latest tirade.

    A man watches a television screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    ‘Deranged US Dotard': Kim Jong-un Tops Trump's ‘Rocket Man' and Internet Swoons

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while specifically avoiding comment on the heated rhetoric between Trump and Kim, called out the US president for his decision to withdraw from the historic 2016 Paris Climate Accords, stating to the UN on Thursday that "no country on the planet that can walk away from the challenge and reality of climate change."

    Luis Videgaray, the Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs, questioned Trump's "America First" take on its UN participation, while French President Emmanuel Macron noted that, as nations, "we are inextricably linked to each other in a community of destiny," going so far as to mention a "planetary responsibility," that the US president was ignoring, to his, and his country's, peril.

    But Trump's simplistic bellicose rhetoric impressed at least one leader, as Israel's beleaguered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gushed at the US president's comments, tweeting that he had "never heard a bolder or more courageous speech."

    But Netanyahu's cheerleading fell on deaf ears outside of his own party supporters.

    Taro Kono, the Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs, remarked that Trump's increasingly verbal refutation of the Iran nuclear treaty, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), would be resisted globally, as it is "extremely important."

    European Union foreign policy head Federica Mogherini, responding to Trump's bellicose commentary, stated that "we don't destroy countries."

    Mogherini asserted that Europe will follow its own course if necessary, declaring, "we will make sure that the [JCPOA] agreement stays."

    Trump's words are seen by many in the global academic community as alienating, especially the US president's threats of violence.

    Daniel Serwer, the director of the Conflict Management Program at the Johns Hopkins School of International Studies in Washington DC, noted following Trump's UN speech that Washington's "European allies aren't with us on North Korea, Iran or climate change."

    Trump is "pretending to lead but nobody is following, Serwer said, adding, "It's that bad."

    Related:

    How UN Becomes a Tool of a Few to Meddle in Internal Affairs of Other Countries
    UN Peacekeepers at Russia-Ukraine Border in Donbass ‘Off The Table’ – Kremlin
    Trump at the UN: Is the World Trembling or Laughing?
    Tags:
    Paris Climate Agreement, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), United Nations, UN General Assembly, Jorge Arreaza, Luis Videgaray, Lu Kang, Justin Trudeau, Federica Mogherini, Robert Mugabe, Hassan Rouhani, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Sergei Lavrov, Benjamin Netanyahu, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Iran, China, Cuba, Japan, Canada, United States, Russia, Zimbabwe, Venezuela, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    Russian nuclear icebreaker fleet
    Atomic Might: Russia's Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok