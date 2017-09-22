Erdogan's Enforcers: Top 5 Attacks on Civilians (VIDEO)

The recent incident in New York City with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security beating US protesters was only the latest in a string of scuffles. His bodyguards have repeatedly gotten physicals during Erdogan’s foreign trips.

Here are the top five episodes involving the Turkish leader’s guards beating people around the world.

1. Brawl in New York

On Thursday, Erdogan was delivering a speech in New York’s Marriott Marquis Hotel to a reception in his honor. One of the protesters in the audience stood up and screamed, "You are a terrorist, get out of my country." Fighting erupted and Erdogan’s bodyguards were caught on camera beating several people in the ballroom.

Video shows another American protesting Erdogan beaten by his guards "You are a terrorist, get out of my country". pic.twitter.com/HqZYNgN4dc — Turkey Untold (@TurkeyUntold) 21 сентября 2017 г.

Protesters against Erdogan in New York get punched in the head by audience members as they are led away https://t.co/UfCsEIr30t pic.twitter.com/6UYSjZhQMF — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) 21 сентября 2017 г.

​​2. Fight Outside the Turkish Embassy in Washington

In May 2017, Erdogan’s bodyguards violently charged a group of protesters outside the Turkish embassy in Washington. Police described the incident as a "brutal attack." Eleven people were injured, including a police officer.

​

3. Attack on Protesters in Washington

This previous incident was not the first time Erdogan’s security has been involved in a brawl in Washington. In March 2016, Erdogan gave an address at the Brookings Institution. Meanwhile, Erdogan’s security attacked peaceful protesters outside, including several Turkish journalists.

4. Beatdown in Ecuador

In Ecuador in February 2016, the Turkish president’s security guards attacked a group of pro-Kurdish protesters and those supporting them. Several people were injured, including a member of the Ecuadorian National Assembly.

5. UN Incident

In 2011, Erdogan visited New York to take part in the UN General Assembly session and his body guards started a fight with UN security personnel. U UN guard was injured and taken to hospital after the incident.