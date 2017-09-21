Turkey's Largest Airport Closed After Private Jet Crash on Runway

Two runways were closed at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul after a private jet crashed into the runway, shutting Turkey's largest airport off to runway traffic. All flights have been canceled, local outlets have reported.

Dogan News Agency reported that the jet crashed as it was landing, and then caught fire as it drove off the runway.

Four people were onboard the jet, but no casualties have been reported.

— Turkish Air News (@AnalystTK) September 21, 2017 One more picture from the accident at Istanbul Ataturk Airport. pic.twitter.com/vncsaZqS9Z — Turkish Air News (@AnalystTK) September 21, 2017​

— Turkish Planespotter (@TRPlanespotter) September 21, 2017 #BREAKING First photos from the crash scene at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport. Four people on board are hospitalised. pic.twitter.com/LaOR8rIrTE — Mehmet Dikbayır (@mehmetdikbayir) September 21, 2017​