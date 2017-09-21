Iranian President Calls US 'Most Isolated Country' at UN General Assembly

The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called US the most isolated country at the 72th Session of the UN General Assembly due to its position on the Iranian nuclear deal.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Rouhani noted that other countries at the Assembly didn`t share US views concerning the deal.

"It is absolutely clear that the United States was left alone. The United States was the most isolated country," Rouhani said.

Rouhani added that the statements by US President Donald Trump were at odds with the positive position adopted by other UN states.

© REUTERS/ Joe Skipper Tillerson Admits IAEA Reports Indicate Iran in Compliance With Nuclear Deal

"He [Trump] stated that the [Iranian nuclear] deal was bad, but all the other countries say that the agreement is good," the Iranian President said, adding that the deal can not be revised.

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he had made up his mind on whether the United States would exit the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal. However, Trump did not reveal what his decision is.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the nuclear agreement, decrying it as one of the worst deals in history. After taking office in January, Trump threatened to unilaterally withdraw from the agreement as the administration started to review whether lifting sanctions on Iran is in the interest of the US national security.