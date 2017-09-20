Register
16:45 GMT +320 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Turkish army's tanks at the Turkey-Iraq border (File)

    Clear Signal: Turkey Holds Drills on Iraqi Border as Kurdish Referendum Nears

    © AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici, File
    World
    Get short URL
    0 16021

    The massive military drills launched by Ankara on the Iraqi border are an unambiguous statement of its readiness to respond to a threat, which may emerge after the Kurdish vote on September 25, experts told Sputnik adding that the situation risks degrading to chaos and escalation.

    Commenting on the on the exercises which kicked off on Tuesday, former Turkish ambassador to Iraq, Unal Cevikoz, told Sputnik that Ankara’s toughened rhetoric was an attempt to keep the country’s Kurds under control and was simultaneously sending a clear signal to the Kurdistan Regional Government in Iraq (KRGI).

    “I believe that attempts to thwart the upcoming plebiscite are dangerous and will only add to what is already a very difficult situation. KRGI leader Masoud Barzani said he will not give up on the idea [of holding a referendum] even though Ankara and Baghdad are against it. Russia, the US and the rest of the international community also believe that the referendum is premature, but the KRGI says it will not back off,” Cevikos told Sputnik Turkey.

    Iraqi Kurdish demonstrators wave a large Kurdish flag (File)
    © AFP 2017/ SAFIN HAMED
    Tehran Calls on Baghdad, Iraqi Kurds to Discuss Looming Kurdistan Referendum
    He warned against any attempts to bring the situation to a head, but said that the ongoing Turkish military exercises on the Iraqi border were doing exactly that.

    “We all know that an independent Kurdistan will not appear the day after the September 25 referendum, and that any attempts to prevent it from happening are fraught with serious security threats to the region. What we need is a post-referendum dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad to prevent a crackdown on Turkish Kurds and an increase in tensions inside Turkey,” Unal Cevikoz emphasized.

    Abdullah Agar, an ex-Turkish commando and a counterterrorism expert, welcomed the ongoing military drill on the Iraqi border as a sign of Ankara’s desire to pre-empt any “surprise developments” in the region, including the upcoming referendum.

    “To prevent any potential chaos  developing in the region and the impact it could have on Turkey and its allied communities in Iraq, Ankara is trying to stabilize the situation inside the country and also in Iraq and Syria. We realize that while doing this we could  be forced to resort to a military  intervention abroad,” Agar noted.

    People carry flags during a demonstration organised by Kurds, in Frankfurt, Germany, March 18, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ralph Orlowski
    Kurds' Two Main Parties Agreed on Holding Independence Referendum in 2017
    He added that the Turkish military drill was being held to show Ankara’s readiness to handle any threats to its national security and its future.

    The Turkish armed forces launched a military drill on the Iraqi border ahead of the September 25 independence referendum set by the Kurdistan Regional Government in Iraq and following a stern warning by Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim of “a lightning response to any internal or external threat to our national security.”

    Related:

    Iraq, US, Turkey Beg for a Change of Plans as Kurdish Referendum Looms
    Riyadh Offers Help in Mediating Iraqi-Kurdish Row Over Independence Referendum
    Tags:
    Kurdish independence, military drill, referendum, warning, Kurdistan Regional Government in Iraq (KRGI), Turkish Armed Forces, Unal Cevikoz, Abdullah Agar, Binali Yildirim, Masoud Barzani, Turkey, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    Newest Intellectual Height
    New Intellectual Low
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok