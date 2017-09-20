Register
04:37 GMT +320 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) sits next to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) during the opening session of the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22, 2014

    Japanese Prime Minister Abe Accepts Rouhani's Invitation to Visit Iran

    © AFP 2017/ ERIC PIERMONT
    World
    Get short URL
    0 8 0 0

    Japanese Prime Minister accepted the official invitation of Iran's President to visit Tehran. Shinzo Abe may become the first Japanese Prime Minister to visit Iran in nearly last four decades.

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has accepted an invitation by Iran's President Hassan Rouhani to visit Iran, Norio Maruyama the spokesperson of the Japanese Prime Minister told Sputnik on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

    Maruyama told reporters earlier on Tuesday that during the bilateral meeting in New York Rouhani invited Abe to visit Iran.

    "He accepted it [invitation]," Maruyama said on Tuesday.

    During the meeting the two leaders also discussed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement governing Iran’s nuclear program, North Korea, as well as Middle East issues.

    Tehran, Iran
    © Flickr/ Ninara
    Japan to Give Iran $2.1 Million for Nuclear Security to Help Lift Sanctions
    The invitation for Shinzo Abe to visit Iran came amid gradual enhancing of economical ties between Tokyo and Tehran. As trade balance significantly weighed in favor of Iran with mainly exporting petrochemical products to Japan, Tokyo traditionally pursues the strengthening of its positions as one of the major car and electrical equipment supplier for the Middle East country.

    If Shinzo Abe finds a gap in his tightly scheduled political agenda, he may become the first Japanese Prime Minister to visit Iran in nearly 40 years.

    Abe and Rouhani are currently in New York for the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, which opened on September 12. The annual general debate began on Tuesday and will run through September 25.

    Related:

    Japan to Give Iran $2.1 Million for Nuclear Security to Help Lift Sanctions
    Iran, Japan to Boost Scientific, Technological Cooperation
    Japan Buys Over 200,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil Daily Over Three Months
    Japan to Give Iran $10Mln in Grants to Overhaul Healthcare
    Japanese PM Plans To Visit Iran For The First Time in Nearly 40 Years
    Tags:
    electronic, oil, economy, trade, invitation, United Nations, Hassan Rouhani, Shinzo Abe, Iran, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Skills on Point: Russian and Belarussian Forces Show Their Power at Zapad 2017 Drills
    Skills on Point: Russian, Belarussian Forces Show Their Power at Zapad Drills
    Newest Intellectual Height
    New Intellectual Low
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok