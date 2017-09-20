Not Again! The World Is Ending, This Time on Saturday

Meade, who calls himself a "Christian numerologist" and says he studied astronomy at an unspecified university in Kentucky, bases his prophecy on the biblical description of an image that is supposed to appear in the sky this Saturday.
The Bible's Book of Revelation describes a woman "with the moon under her feet and a crown of twelve stars on her head" giving birth to a boy who will "rule all the nations."
According to Meade, Saturday is the day when Nibiru will finally appear before us, signaling the start of a series of global cataclysms which may not destroy all of us but certainly will change the Earth's landscape forever.
"The world is not ending, but the world as we know it is ending," Meade told the Washington Post.
As he was searching for secret numerical codes in the Bible, Meade also discovered that September 23 falls 33 days after last month's total solar eclipse.
"Jesus lived for 33 years. The name Elohim, which is the name of God to the Jews, was mentioned 33 times [in the Bible]," Meade said.
"It's a very biblically significant, numerologically significant number."
"It would be bright," said David Morrison, a senior space scientist NASA, as cited by the Post. "It would be easily visible to the naked eye."
So think twice before canceling your weekend plans.
