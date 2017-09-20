Not Again! The World Is Ending, This Time on Saturday

A self-proclaimed “researcher” David Meade claims the world as we know it will end on September 23 due to the arrival of the mysterious Planet X, in conspiracy circles referred to as Nibiru.

Meade, who calls himself a "Christian numerologist" and says he studied astronomy at an unspecified university in Kentucky, bases his prophecy on the biblical description of an image that is supposed to appear in the sky this Saturday.

The Bible's Book of Revelation describes a woman "with the moon under her feet and a crown of twelve stars on her head" giving birth to a boy who will "rule all the nations."

Meade believes that the woman is the constellation Virgo, which on Saturday will be positioned over the moon and under nine stars and three planets. And the child is the planet Jupiter, which will be moving out of Virgo on that night as though she is giving birth.

According to Meade, Saturday is the day when Nibiru will finally appear before us, signaling the start of a series of global cataclysms which may not destroy all of us but certainly will change the Earth's landscape forever.

"The world is not ending, but the world as we know it is ending," Meade told the Washington Post.

As he was searching for secret numerical codes in the Bible, Meade also discovered that September 23 falls 33 days after last month's total solar eclipse.

"Jesus lived for 33 years. The name Elohim, which is the name of God to the Jews, was mentioned 33 times [in the Bible]," Meade said.

"It's a very biblically significant, numerologically significant number."

Despite this strong argument in favor of the doomsday theory, NASA researchers have debunked Meade's conclusions, saying that it is highly unlikely Nibiru even exists, and if it was really to collide Earth this Saturday, everyone on the planet would have seen it by now.

"It would be bright," said David Morrison, a senior space scientist NASA, as cited by the Post. "It would be easily visible to the naked eye."

So think twice before canceling your weekend plans.