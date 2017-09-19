Register
22:33 GMT +319 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, June 5, 2017

    Turkish Foreign Minister Believes EU Should Learn to Treat Russia Equally

    © AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici
    World
    Get short URL
    0 28370

    Turkish Foreign Minister thinks that the EU should cooperate with Russia. According to him, Russia is one of Turkey's major trading partners.

    ANKARA (Sputnik) — The European Union should give up the idea of being the continent leader and learn how to cooperate with Russia, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Tuesday, adding that Russia is one of Turkey's major trading partners.

    "The EU should also learn how to treat Russia. You like it or not, Russia is one of — Russia is the biggest European country. It is the biggest. I mean, you can disagree with — we also disagree with Russia on many issues — but the EU should understand that [it] is no longer the boss, OK?… But because of all of these internal issues, there is a lack of vision. This is the problem," Cavusoglu told the Al-Monitor news outlet in an interview.

    Syrian northwestern city of Idlib.
    © AFP 2017/ Mohamed al-Bakour
    Russia, Turkey, Iran Finally Agree on Idlib Safe Zone in Syria
    Moreover, the minister assured that Turkey was interested in maintaining partnership with the European Union and, particularly, Germany, stressing that a strong European Union was in Ankara's interests. However, the bloc also should learn how to work with Turkey "to get a result from it," Cavusoglu insisted.

    The minister added that he was surprised to hear Turkey's NATO partners questioning Ankara's efforts to patch up its relations with Moscow after downing a Russian fighter jet in 2015.

    "Russia is our second-largest trading partner, and we import oil and gas — more than 50 percent of the gas that we consume. Now we have the Turkish Straits project, and Russia is building the nuclear energy power station in Turkey — the first one… And, as I said, Russia is our No. 2 trading partner, and we receive almost 5 million Russian tourists [annually]," Cavusoglu added.

    Besides, the Turkish foreign minister also commented on the recent Ankara-Moscow agreement on purchasing Russia's S-400 air defense systems. According to Cavusoglu, Turkey decided to choose the Russian systems simply because they were sold at better conditions that those proposed by NATO nations.

    "We wanted to buy [missile systems] from our allies, NATO allies, but it didn't work. And we needed to have a technology transfer, and none of the allies were ready. So it was an urgent matter for us to buy long-range missiles, and we negotiated with different countries. And, finally, we agreed with Russia. That's it. It's very simple. We needed it, and Russia made the best proposals to Turkey," Cavusoglu said.

    Triumf S-400 anti air missile systems
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Russia, Turkey Signed Contract on S-400 Systems Delivery
    In addition, the Turkish official stated that Russia and Turkey had been successfully cooperating in Syria since the countries carried out a joint operation to evacuate civilians from Syria's Aleppo. According to Cavusoglu, the agreement on de-escalation zones in Syria was one of the main areas of Turkey-Russia partnership on resolving the crisis in the war-torn country.

    Russian-Turkish relations deteriorated after the downing of a Russian military plane by a Turkish fighter jet in Syria on November 24, 2015. Moscow imposed a number of restrictive measures on Turkey in response to what Putin then described as a "stab in the back." Reconciliation process between the countries began in June 2016 after Turkey has apologized for the incident.

    Related:

    Russia, Turkey, Iran Finally Agree on Idlib Safe Zone in Syria
    US 'Loses Ally and Money' Due to Russia-Turkey S-400 Deal
    Erdogan Says Turkey's Deal With Russia on S-400 Supplies 'Made US Furious'
    Pentagon Told Turkey About Concerns Over S-400 Purchase From Russia
    Tags:
    relations, EU, Turkey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Skills on Point: Russian and Belarussian Forces Show Their Power at Zapad 2017 Drills
    Skills on Point: Russian, Belarussian Forces Show Their Power at Zapad Drills
    Newest Intellectual Height
    New Intellectual Low
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok