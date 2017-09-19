Cyprus President to Visit Russia Before End of 2017 – Foreign Ministry Official

According to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades will pay an official visit to Russia by the end of this year.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades visit to Russia by the end of this year, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus Alexandros Zenon told Sputnik on Thursday.

As Zenon said that the issue of the visit was raised during his meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexey Meshkov, held within the framework of regular bilateral consultations.

"We had a full-fledged agenda in view of the preparations for the [Cyprus] president’s visit to Moscow, which will take place before the end of the year," Zenon said.

Moreover, he said that agreements on defense industry cooperation and on assistance in case of humanitarian crises are among the deals almost ready to be signed.

"So we have a three year joint action program, than evacuation agreement in cases of humanitarian crises, a merchant shipping maritime agreement, an agreement in field of communication and information technology, an agreement program for cooperation on legal services, the international road transport agreement, an agreement on intellectual property and activity within military technical cooperation," he said.

Meanwhile, the economic ties between Russia and Cyprus are developing despite the European Union's sanctions against Moscow over the latter's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian crisis. Nicosia repeatedly spoke against the sanctions as such restrictive measures have a significant negative impact on the country’s economy. By the way, Anastasiades visited Moscow in February 2015 for the last time.