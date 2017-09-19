Register
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

    Counter-Terrorism, Syria, N Korea High on Lavrov’s Agenda at UN Sideline Talks

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a series of meetings on the sidelines of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, including talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and other top diplomats.

    North Korea and Syria dominated the agenda during the Monday talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

    According to Russian diplomats, both countries see no alternative to diplomacy in resolving tensions, and the UN offers them a global venue for voicing their shared concerns.

    ​Russia and China also see eye to eye on other international issues, such as the prevention of arms deployment in outer space. In 2014 the UN adopted a resolution banning countries from taking the arms race to Earth’s orbit following a joint proposal by Moscow and Beijing. Only four countries – Georgia, Ukraine, the US and Israel, opposed the proposal.

    UN secretary general Antonio Guterres
    © AP Photo/ Khalil Senosi
    UN Secretary-General Condemns Terrorist Attack in Spain, Extends Condolences
    Even though Russia and the US have many disagreements, there are areas, where they share the same concerns, such as the global fight against terrorism. In June this year, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres appointed Russian diplomat Vladimir Voronkov Under-Secretary General of the newly-created UN Counter-terrorism office. On Monday Voronkov started a series of talks with foreign ministers by holding a meeting with Russia's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov. Voronkov told journalists that the idea to form a dedicated counter-terrorism office gained support from many member states, including the US.

    ​The US, according to Donald Trump, wants “to champion truly bold reforms” at the UN. It’s expected that Trump, who briefly addressed the UN members on Monday, will make his main appearance at the organization’s general discussion on Tuesday.

    As for the Russian delegation, the country's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will address the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly on September 21st.

