Counter-Terrorism, Syria, N Korea High on Lavrov’s Agenda at UN Sideline Talks

North Korea and Syria dominated the agenda during the Monday talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
According to Russian diplomats, both countries see no alternative to diplomacy in resolving tensions, and the UN offers them a global venue for voicing their shared concerns.
#Lavrov and 🇨🇳FM Wang Yi exchanged views on issues of the global and regional agenda, highly appreciated 🇷🇺🇨🇳interaction at the @UN #UNGA72 pic.twitter.com/ljdjlV8uUP— Russian Mission UN (@RussiaUN) 18 сентября 2017 г.
Russia and China also see eye to eye on other international issues, such as the prevention of arms deployment in outer space. In 2014 the UN adopted a resolution banning countries from taking the arms race to Earth’s orbit following a joint proposal by Moscow and Beijing. Only four countries – Georgia, Ukraine, the US and Israel, opposed the proposal.
Vladimir Voronkov: It’s the beginning of the UN reform — possibly smth that the US meant, because they supported the creation of our office. pic.twitter.com/RXlyVdPyRK— Denis Bolotsky (@BolotskySputnik) 19 сентября 2017 г.
The US, according to Donald Trump, wants “to champion truly bold reforms” at the UN. It’s expected that Trump, who briefly addressed the UN members on Monday, will make his main appearance at the organization’s general discussion on Tuesday.
As for the Russian delegation, the country's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will address the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly on September 21st.
All comments
Show new comments (0)