Narrow Majority of US Voters Doubt Trump Can Handle North Korea

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A bare majority of US voters do not trust President Donald Trump to deal with the North Korean threat, a newly published poll revealed on Monday.

The NPR/Ipsos survey found that 51 percent of Americans distrust Trump’s ability to contain the North Korean government, including 40 percent who have serious concerns about how the President could deal with the threat.

Forty-four percent of US voters either agree or strongly agree that Trump can adequately handle Pyongyang , according to the poll.

Seventy-four percent of voters also believe that the United States has an obligation to protect its allies in East Asia, the survey revealed.

The poll was conducted on September 11 and 12, just before North Korea's most recent missile test, and surveyed more than 1,000 US adults.

On September 3, Pyongyang announced that it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded onto an intercontinental ballistic missile.