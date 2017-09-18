Putin Skips 72nd UN Gen. Assembly Session, Kremlin Says It's 'Nothing Unusual'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – There is nothing unusual in the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the ongoing annual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday, adding that Putin does not go to this event every year.

"Russia's position on the United Nations, [the organization’s] leading role in the global affairs, its guiding role is well-known. President Putin has repeatedly confirmed its commitment to this stance… This year, the president’s agenda indeed has not allowed him to participate in the United Nations General Assembly session. He does not [attend] it every year. That is why there is nothing unusual about this," Peskov told reporters.

The 72nd UNGA session, led by Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak, convened in New York City on September 12. On September 2, Peskov said that attending the meeting was not on Putin's agenda. Russia is presented on the session. The escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula, a UN peacekeeping mission in Donbass and Syrian civil war will be among the priority issues that the Russian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will raise during the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly next week.

Russian-US relations have deteriorated significantly within last several months over US allegations that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election as well as over the US decision to impose new sanctions on Russia and the row over Russian diplomatic property in the United States. However, in the international arena, in order to forge peace and build a fair world order, it is crucial to maintain contact and promote mutual understanding despite all the difficulties which may cast a shadow on bilateral relations.