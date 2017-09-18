Register
14:42 GMT +318 September 2017
Live
    Search
    A man rides with a Russian flag displayed on his pedicab in Beijing's Russian trade district of Yabaolu. (File)

    Trade Between China, Russia Rises by Almost 25% in January-July 2017

    © AFP 2017/ LIU Jin
    World
    Get short URL
    0 9530

    According to Chinese ambassador to Russia, bilateral trade between China and Russia over the course of the first seven months of this year has increased by almost 25 percent.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Bilateral trade between China and Russia over the course of the first seven months of this year has increased by almost 25 percent, compared to the same period of 2016, Chinese ambassador to Russia Li Hui said Monday.

    "Bilateral trade has increased significantly. Over the first seven months of this year it reached $46.62 billion, which is 24.96 percent more than in the same period of the past year," Li said at the 2017 Moscow-Beijing: Silk Road Trade and Culture Exchange Forum, organized by Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

    The cable-stayed bridge across Eastern Bosphorus Strait to Russky Island in Vladivostok. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Chinese Investments in Russia's Far East Increased by One-Third in 2016
    According to Li, China has been Russia’s leading trade partner for seven years now.

    The ambassador also praised bilateral cooperation in the energy field, noting the implementation of the China-Russia east route gas pipeline, the Yamal liquefied natural gas plant project, and the joint construction of the Amur gas processing plant.

    According to the Russian Federal Customs Service (FCS), trade turnover between Russia and China in 2016 totaled over $66 billion.

    In early August, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said trade between Russia and China could reach $80 billion in 2017 and further increase to $200 billion by 2020, provided there were stable conditions for economic growth in both countries and facilitated conditions for bilateral trade.

    Related:

    China Businesses Ready for Cooperation With Russian Far East – Regional Official
    'California Could Forge Same Cooperation With Russia As With China' - Governor
    Tokyo, Seoul Urge to Continue Dialogue With Russia, China Over N Korea Crisis
    Beijing Ready to Increase Size of Russian-Chinese Investment Fund
    Tags:
    trade, Li Hui, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cars and Girls: Highlights of the First Vladivostok International Autosalon
    Cars and Girls: Highlights of the First Vladivostok International Autosalon
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok