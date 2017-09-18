Register
14:43 GMT +318 September 2017
Live
    Search
    In this photo taken on July 21, 2017, a petrol pump attendant fills up a taxi with gasoline at a fuel station in Pyongyang

    Long Gas Lines in N Korea? Trump's 'Rocket Man' Tweet Raises Eyebrows

    © AFP 2017/ Ed JONES
    World
    Get short URL
    3139816

    US President Donald Trump tweeting about "long gas lines in North Korea" is far-fetched given the low car ownership in the country, while the general burden of the latest UN sanctions against Pyongyang is also questionable, according to reports.

    On Sunday, President Trump tweeted that he sat down with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in to discuss the situation around North Korea and ask him how "'Rocket Man' is doing." The remarks came a week after the UN slapped a new round of sanctions on Pyongyang, which include a raft of restrictions related to crude oil supplies and gasoline exports that Washington believes should lead to a 30-percent reduction in overall oil supplies to North Korea.

    The NK News, an American subscription-based website that provides news and analysis about North Korea, said that multiple sources in North Korea said that "there were no long queues for petrol in Pyongyang, where most traffic is concentrated."

    Right now, there are about 300,000 cars in North Korea, which has a population of around 25 million people, according to The Guardian.

    "Most passenger cars in the North are second-hand imports from China, but are still way beyond the financial reach of most people," the newspaper said, citing "heavy regulations" related to private car ownership in the country, including the capital Pyongyang.

    Experts from the US-based Nautilus Institute for Security and Sustainability, for their part, said in a report that the new US sanctions will hardly have a negative impact on the North Korean military or nuclear weapons program.

    North Korea "will quickly effect a combination of additional energy end-use efficiency, outright cuts, and the substitution of non-oil energy forms to manage the cuts" in oil supplies, the report read. 

    Earlier, Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, said that North Korea was starting "to feel the pinch" of the sanctions which resulted in Pyongyang being "cut off from the world".

    Last week, the UN Security Council passed a new round of sanctions in retaliation for North Korea's most powerful nuclear test ever, conducted on September 3. The resolution bans Pyongyang from exporting textiles while capping how much crude oil and refined petroleum products can be imported.

    Korea China Friendship Bridge - an old bridge connecting the two socialist states over the Yalu River
    © AP Photo/ credited to AP
    Black Market Bombsquad: How North Korea Gets Around UN Sanctions
    Natural gas condensates and liquids are also included among the items North Korea is restricted from importing in excess of UN guidelines, the resolution says.

    If nearby states have reasonable suspicion that ships transiting to North Korea are carrying prohibited items, those ships should undergo inspection by the proper authorities, according to the UN-drafted resolution.

    North Korea is suspected of having conducted its sixth and most explosive nuclear test ever at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in the nation's isolated North Hamgyong province.

    Related:

    Council of EU Expands North Korea Sanctions List After Latest Missile Launch
    Japan Praises UNSC Latest Toughened Sanctions on North Korea - Prime Minister
    UN Security Council Unanimously Sanctions North Korea Over Latest Nuke Test
    Russia Doesn't Want a Humanitarian Crisis in North Korea - Minister on Sanctions
    Tags:
    petrol, impact, cars, report, imports, sanctions, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cars and Girls: Highlights of the First Vladivostok International Autosalon
    Cars and Girls: Highlights of the First Vladivostok International Autosalon
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok