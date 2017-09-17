Russian-Moldovan Relations Appear to Be Gradually Improving - Parliament Speaker

ASHGABAT (Sputnik) – Since the beginning of the year, the Moldovan cabinet and parliament adopted a series of anti-Russian measures, including the decision to declare several Russian diplomats and cultural figures personae non gratae. The measures were condemned by Dodon.
"There is a tendency toward the improvement of the relations, and it is largely thanks to you, as the president, who fulfills the promises made to the people: expand, improve a mutually beneficial partnership with Russia… Although we understand the situation is not simple and it is moving forward with difficulty," Matvienko said.
"This is reality, this is life, that is why we are not being overly dramatic about these situations," Matvienko said.
The Federation Council speaker stressed that Russia respected Moldova and its people and would not force it to do or choose anything.
"But we keep showing our interest in development and the expansion of economic, trade, cultural and humanitarian ties," Matvienko said.
Matvienko and Dodon were both guests of honor at the opening ceremony for the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, held in Turkmenistan this year.
