11:25 GMT +317 September 2017
    Russian-Moldovan Relations Appear to Be Gradually Improving - Parliament Speaker

    Russian-Moldovan relations appear to be improving, although the situation remains difficult, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko said Sunday at a meeting with Moldovan President Igor Dodon.

    ASHGABAT (Sputnik) Since the beginning of the year, the Moldovan cabinet and parliament adopted a series of anti-Russian measures, including the decision to declare several Russian diplomats and cultural figures personae non gratae. The measures were condemned by Dodon.

    "There is a tendency toward the improvement of the relations, and it is largely thanks to you, as the president, who fulfills the promises made to the people: expand, improve a mutually beneficial partnership with Russia… Although we understand the situation is not simple and it is moving forward with difficulty," Matvienko said.

    Moldovan President Hopes to Discuss Anti-Russian Provocations at CIS Summit
    Matvienko noted that many unpleasant situations had occurred throughout the year, including the incident with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin being barred from entering Romanian airspace while on his way to Moldova. The Moldovan government later declared Rogozin persona non grata over several of his statements, they'd deemed to be "of a defaming, offensive and unfriendly nature."

    "This is reality, this is life, that is why we are not being overly dramatic about these situations," Matvienko said.

    The Federation Council speaker stressed that Russia respected Moldova and its people and would not force it to do or choose anything.

    "But we keep showing our interest in development and the expansion of economic, trade, cultural and humanitarian ties," Matvienko said.

    Matvienko and Dodon were both guests of honor at the opening ceremony for the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, held in Turkmenistan this year.

