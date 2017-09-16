UN Sec. Council to Consider Syria Contact Group Next Week - French Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The five permanent members of the UN Security Council, Russia, the US, China, France and the UK, will discuss a potential contact group on Syria, as suggested by Paris. They will establish a format, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann told Sputnik on Saturday.
"We believe that it is important to start making a transition to the political phase of the resolution of the conflict in Syria. The issue related to this contact group and its format will be discussed by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, including Russia, in New York next week," the French diplomat said.
The war in Syria has raged for six years, leaving an estimated 13.5 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, including 6 million displaced inside the country, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
