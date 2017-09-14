Register
    American Fighting for Daesh Captured in Syria - Reports

    US Military reports say a US citizen fighting for Daesh was captured by Kurdish soldiers in Syria and then handed over to American forces.

    According to CNN, a US military official told the outlet that the American citizen surrendered to the Kurdish elements of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

    "We have seen those same reports and the SDF as our partner has taken an oath to make sure that any fighter that they capture that they maintain them and bring them to the proper authorities," Col. Ryan Dillon told reporters  at the Pentagon during a video conference. "In this case the proper authorities would be the equivalent of the department of state in the country."

    "If this was a US citizen it would be the Department of State to find out the updates on that particular person," Dillon added. 

    The current location of the US citizen has not been released.

    This is not the first American caught fighting for Daesh, Mohamad Jamal Khweis, a US citizen from the suburbs of Washington DC, was indicted in November on two counts of material support for terrorism. Khweis had surrendered to Kurdish authorities in March 2016 after realizing the group did not "represent the religion."

    "I made a bad decision to go with [a] girl and go to Mosul," Khweis told the Kurdistan 24 station. "Daesh, ISIS, ISIL, they don't represent the religion."

    Tags:
    Kurdish fighters, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Syria
