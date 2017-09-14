American Fighting for Daesh Captured in Syria - Reports

According to CNN, a US military official told the outlet that the American citizen surrendered to the Kurdish elements of the Syrian Democratic Forces.
"If this was a US citizen it would be the Department of State to find out the updates on that particular person," Dillon added.
The current location of the US citizen has not been released.
This is not the first American caught fighting for Daesh, Mohamad Jamal Khweis, a US citizen from the suburbs of Washington DC, was indicted in November on two counts of material support for terrorism. Khweis had surrendered to Kurdish authorities in March 2016 after realizing the group did not "represent the religion."
"I made a bad decision to go with [a] girl and go to Mosul," Khweis told the Kurdistan 24 station. "Daesh, ISIS, ISIL, they don't represent the religion."
