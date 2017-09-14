UK’s Johnson to Discuss Hurricane Irma, Libya, North Korea With Tillerson

The British Foreign Office says that UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will meet with his American counterpart in London on Thursday to discuss policy issues ranging from the consequences of Hurricane Irma to Libya and North Korea.

LONDON (Sputnik) — UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will meet with US State Secretary Rex Tillerson in London on Thursday for talks that will range from the aftermath of Hurricane Irma to Libya and North Korea, the British Foreign Office has said.

"I’ve seen firsthand the devastation Hurricane Irma has caused people in the Caribbean. Close coordination with our allies is vital for both the short-term and long-term recovery efforts," Johnson was quoted as saying Wednesday ahead of the meeting.

He also pledged UK’s continued commitment to help its partners "to tackle the shared challenges we face worldwide." This includes "aggressive and illegal actions" by North Korea, which has fired several ballistic missiles and tested a nuclear weapon in recent months.

Tillerson’s visit will also provide an opportunity to discuss ways of breaking the political deadlock in Libya, which has been governed by two rival administrations in Tripoli and Tobruk.

"Helping to bring stability to Libya is a vital part of UK efforts to tackle the threat from terrorism and the issue of illegal migration, which exist in close proximity to Europe," the Foreign Office said.

British authorities emphasized this would be Secretary Tillerson’s second visit to the United Kingdom since he took up his post and would follow his visit last May in the wake of the Manchester terror attack, which killed 22 people and injured 120.