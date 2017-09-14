Register
10:08 GMT +314 September 2017
Live
    Search
    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gets off his plane upon his arrival in Mexico City on February 22, 2017

    UK’s Johnson to Discuss Hurricane Irma, Libya, North Korea With Tillerson

    © AFP 2017/ Pedro Pardo
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10103

    The British Foreign Office says that UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will meet with his American counterpart in London on Thursday to discuss policy issues ranging from the consequences of Hurricane Irma to Libya and North Korea.

    LONDON (Sputnik) — UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will meet with US State Secretary Rex Tillerson in London on Thursday for talks that will range from the aftermath of Hurricane Irma to Libya and North Korea, the British Foreign Office has said.

    "I’ve seen firsthand the devastation Hurricane Irma has caused people in the Caribbean. Close coordination with our allies is vital for both the short-term and long-term recovery efforts," Johnson was quoted as saying Wednesday ahead of the meeting.

    He also pledged UK’s continued commitment to help its partners "to tackle the shared challenges we face worldwide." This includes "aggressive and illegal actions" by North Korea, which has fired several ballistic missiles and tested a nuclear weapon in recent months.

    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, right, has a flack jacket adjusted by an unidentified serviceman while visiting a NATO military unit outside Tallinn, Estoni
    © AP Photo/ Estonian Army
    Russian Diplomats Troll Boris Johnson: 'Lavrov Doesn't Need Tank to Make His Point'
    Tillerson’s visit will also provide an opportunity to discuss ways of breaking the political deadlock in Libya, which has been governed by two rival administrations in Tripoli and Tobruk.

    "Helping to bring stability to Libya is a vital part of UK efforts to tackle the threat from terrorism and the issue of illegal migration, which exist in close proximity to Europe," the Foreign Office said.

    British authorities emphasized this would be Secretary Tillerson’s second visit to the United Kingdom since he took up his post and would follow his visit last May in the wake of the Manchester terror attack, which killed 22 people and injured 120.

    Related:

    Tillerson Headed to London Next Week for Talks on North Korea, Libya
    Putin Suggests Tillerson Fell Into 'Bad Company' in Washington
    Lavrov Tells Tillerson Russia's Conditions for Approving US Draft on N Korea
    Tough Time? The Implications of Tillerson's Possible Resignation
    Trump Growing Frustrated With Tillerson, Chief Economic Aid Cohn
    Tillerson Approves Nearly $60Mln in Funding to Fight Propaganda – State Dept
    Tillerson to Host 30 Governments in Democracy Gathering This Month
    Tags:
    talks, Boris Johnson, Rex Tillerson, United Kingdom, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Zaryadye: History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    Careful Erdogan
    Better Safe Than Sorry
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok